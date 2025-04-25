Ex-US Rep. George Santos Sentenced to over 7 Years in Prison

(Headline USA) Disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos was sentenced Friday to over seven years in prison, sobbing as he learned his punishment for the crimes that led to his expulsion from Congress.

Santos, who pleaded guilty last summer to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, appealed for mercy. In a federal court a short drive from his old congressional district, he said through tears that he was “humbled” and “chastised” and realized he had betrayed his constituents’ trust.

“I offer my deepest apologies,” he said, adding: “I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead.”

I want to thank all the people whom have sent messages of support and that have checked in on me over the last few weeks. Without you guys I wouldn’t have had the strength to continue standing, I humbly thank you all for the amazing times we spent having thoughtful and deep… — Pants On Fire with George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 24, 2025

U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert evidently wasn’t convinced.

“Where is your remorse? Where do I see it?” she asked as she sentenced him to 87 months behind bars. She said the former politician appeared to feel that “it’s always someone else’s fault.”

The New York Republican served in Congress barely a year before becoming just the sixth member of the House to be ousted by colleagues.

He admitted to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of nearly a dozen people, including his family members, to fund his winning campaign. His plea deal included agreeing to pay roughly $580,000 in penalties.

“From the moment he declared his candidacy for Congress, Santos leveraged his campaign for his own enrichment and financial benefit,” U.S. Attorney John Durham, whose office prosecuted the case, said outside court.

The 36-year-old Santos is due to report to prison July 25. He didn’t respond to reporters’ shouted questions outside the courthouse, but he had told The Associated Press by text Thursday that he was “ready to face the music.”

Prosecutors sought the 87-month sentence, questioning Santos’ remorse in light of his recent social media posts casting himself as a victim of prosecutorial overreach.

Santos’ victims included a woman with brain damage and two octogenarian men who have dementia, prosecutor Ryan Harris told the judge.

New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon added that “people think of this as a victimless crime because it’s about money,” but there actually are many victims, including New Yorkers’ unemployment system.

Before winning office, Santos collected unemployment benefits while actually working for a Florida company. Once in Congress, he co-sponsored legislation intended to root out unemployment fraud.

Santos’ lawyers had called for a two-year prison stint, the mandatory minimum sentence for aggravated identity theft.

Defense lawyer Andrew Mancilla portrayed the ex-congressman as a troubled figure forged by adversity.

Santos grew up in a “broken house” and was subjected to bullying throughout his life, the attorney said.

As a result, “he built the man he wanted to be, not who he was,” Mancilla said. “He did that because he believed that the world would not accept him for who he was.”

“Deep down, he is warm, kind, caring, and thoughtful,” Mancilla said.

But, the lawyer said, now “everyone hates George Santos.”

Santos was elected in 2022, flipping a wealthy district representing parts of Queens and Long Island for the GOP.

Soon after, it was revealed that the political unknown had fabricated much of his life story, painting himself as a successful business owner who worked at prestigious Wall Street firms and held a valuable real estate portfolio.

To my supporters on @BookCameo thank you for the amazing reception over the last 16 months, together we broke SEVERAL glass ceilings. With your support we hold most of the records of the app and for that THANK YOU! I have disabled the ability to make new requests as I am unsure… pic.twitter.com/bC38ejA3LS — Pants On Fire with George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 25, 2025

In reality, Santos was struggling financially and even faced eviction. The revelations led to congressional and criminal inquiries into how he had funded his campaign.

“He told lie after lie until it caught up with him — until we caught up with him and exposed him for what he truly was: an opportunist and a fraud,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, a Republican, said outside court Friday. Her office also investigated Santos.

As his sentencing approached, Santos was reflective in social media posts, thanking his supporters and detractors alike.

“I learned that no matter left, right or, center we are all humans and for the most part Americans (LOL) and we have one super power that I cherish and that is compassion,” he wrote Thursday on the social platform X. Addressing “the trolls,” he added: “y’all made me much stronger and made my skin thicker!”

He also made one final plug for his Cameo account, where he records personalized video messages for $100.

“Think ahead and of any celebration or event coming up later this year. Book them today,” Santos wrote, ending the post with a series of heart emojis.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press