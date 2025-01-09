Quantcast
ABC Debate Moderator Who Fake ‘Fact Checked’ Trump Caught Using Clothespins on Fire Jacket

'Just in case your opinion of @DavidMuir wasn’t already low enough...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) ABC News anchor David Muir—the debate moderator who infamously bickered with future President-elect Donald Trump in September—was caught using clothespins to make his fire jacket appear custom-tailored while covering the California wildfires.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, one of the Pacific Palisades residents who was displaced by the raging inferno, wrote that Muir was “pathetic” after a viral clip showed him briefly turn to the side during Wednesday’s broadcast, exposing the clothespins that held his clothes tight to his body.

Conservative pundit Mike Cernovich called Muir a “makeup wearing mofo,” suggesting the “snacky” reporter was more concerned with his looks than the devastation surrounding him.

Social-media influencer Paul A. Szypula wrote, “Just in case your opinion of @DavidMuir wasn’t already low enough” after accusing him of trying to look “more svelte on camera.”

And Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, revealed that Muir “reportedly is called ‘Zoolander’ at his gym because of his vanity”—a reference to the 2001 Ben Stiller comedy poking fun at flighty male fashion models.

During Trump’s only presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, Muir and co-moderator Linsey Davis smugly “fact-checked” the Republican candidate repeatedly, including over points where their information was later proven to be inaccurate.

They likewise ignored blatant falsehoods and exaggerations from Harris, making it appear to uninformed viewers as though Trump were a serial liar and Harris were the voice of reason and stability.

However, evidence—including a sworn affidavit—emerged afterward exposing the fact that ABC News had colluded with Harris’s campaign to avoid asking her difficult questions and to only “fact check” Trump.

Although Muir brushed off the scandal as “noise,” the network saw its viewership drop significantly, and it eventually was forced to lay off at least 75 employees.

Trump, on the other hand, went on to win the election in a landslide, and he was further vindicated after ABC News settled an unrelated defamation lawsuit with him for $15 million over false claims made by anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Soon-to-be First Son Donald Trump Jr. was among those who weighed in on Muir’s latest display of fakery.

“David Muir, the supposed moderator of my father‘s presidential debate, who instead chose to be a participant, is so vain that as people in Los Angeles are losing everything, he used clothes pins to make his fake fireman’s jacket more form fitting,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Sick!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

