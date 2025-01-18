Quantcast
Did Barack Ditch Michelle Obama for Affair w/ Jennifer Aniston?

‘Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, oh no, what’s it gonna be, or the emails saying, you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it’s that…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Barack Obama and Jennifer Ainston
Barack Obama and Jennifer Ainston / IMAGE: DailyMail

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) As Barack and Michelle Obama faced rumors that their marriage is heading for divorce, the DailyMail resurfaced a “baseless” story that the former president had an affair with Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

Michelle Obama opted not to attend former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral with her husband on Jan. 9, instead staying in Hawaii for a vacation. Her office announced she would not join Obama for Monday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, further stoking speculation that the Obamas are bound to split.

Ainston previously appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deny the reemerging rumors of a romance with Obama, telling the host, “there is no truth” about “Jen and Barack.”

“Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be,’ or the emails saying, you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it’s that. I was not mad at it,” Ainston said. “It is untrue.”

On Friday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the host and her guest, DailyMail columnist Maureen Callahan, discussed the “crazy” story and Obama’s “gay fantasies.”

Callahan said the Obama-Ainston affair story would be “amazing” if true, promoting her to ask Megyn Kelly, “Who would you pick for Barack for wife number two?”

“I would pick a man,” Kelly said, and the two erupted with laughter.

Callahan brought up a 2017 bombshell book by David J. Garrow, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama,” which claimed Obama considered pursuing a homosexual relationship with his gay assistant professor Lawrence Goldyn.

In winter of 1980, Obama took a political science course taught by the openly gay Goldyn at Occidental, the DailyMail reported on the book’s claims. Obama developed a “friendship beyond the classroom” with the bright yellow pants-wearing, open-toed sandal-sporting professor, who was said to have great “comfort in his own skin.”

The biographer wrote that three years later, according to the outlet, that “Obama wrote somewhat elusively to his first intimate girlfriend that he had thought about and considered gayness but ultimately decided that a same-sex relationship would be less challenging and demanding than developing one with the opposite sex.”

Kelly told Callahan of the Obamas’s marriage, “I don’t know whether there’s trouble in paradise or if she just being her normal, miserable self. She always has an unenthusiastic, the only thing she gets enthusiastic about is how much she hates Trump and our country.”

She added that “love for Barack doesn’t seem to be on the list” of things Michelle Obama loves.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

