Friday, January 10, 2025

‘Nailed to the Wall’: Ron DeSantis Slams Media for Protecting Leftist Leaders Who Enabled California Fires

'Is it appropriate for people in your industry to try to create division and try to create narratives anytime these things happen?'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis / IMAGE: Facebook Live via Center Square

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., slammed the media Thursday night for protecting California’s political leaders who enabled the state’s raging wildfires.

With a Democrat governor who shifted responsibility to locals to solve the drought of water in fire hydrants, a Los Angeles mayor traveling abroad to Africa and a lesbian fire chief prioritizing diversity hires, California remained swallowed by flames early Friday.

DeSantis blasted a reporter for questioning President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, pointing out that if the Democrat were a Republican, he would be “nailed to the wall.”

“Is it appropriate for people in your industry to try to create division and try to create narratives anytime these things happen?” DeSantis said outside a meeting between Trump and GOP governors. “If Newsom was a Republican, you guys would have him nailed to the wall for what they’re doing over there.”

Trump pounded “Gavin Newscum” on Truth Social during the dayslong fires, blaming leftist environmental policies that prioritized saving a small fish called “the smelt” over providing adequate water to human beings.

DeSantis told reporters, “So you guys sitting in judgment of Donald Trump, I mean, excuse me, I think your track record of politicizing these things is very, very bad.”

On Thursday, a California woman was caught on video confronting Newsom about his state’s wildfires. She pressed him repeatedly as to why fire hydrants were empty, telling him she would fill up the fire hydrants herself.

When Newsom told the distressed woman he would do all he can to fix the disaster, she cried out, “But you’re not!”

Friday morning on Fox and Friends, DeSantis, who previously made national headlines for his strong hurricane and disaster relief efforts, announced he tasked the Florida Division of Emergency Management to get prepared to help California recover from the wildfires.

“As there’s requests that come down the pike, we will fulfill those requests,” the Florida governor said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
