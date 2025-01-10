‘Nailed to the Wall’: Ron DeSantis Slams Media for Protecting Leftist Leaders Who Enabled California Fires

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., slammed the media Thursday night for protecting California’s political leaders who enabled the state’s raging wildfires.

With a Democrat governor who shifted responsibility to locals to solve the drought of water in fire hydrants, a Los Angeles mayor traveling abroad to Africa and a lesbian fire chief prioritizing diversity hires, California remained swallowed by flames early Friday.

DeSantis blasted a reporter for questioning President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, pointing out that if the Democrat were a Republican, he would be “nailed to the wall.”

“Is it appropriate for people in your industry to try to create division and try to create narratives anytime these things happen?” DeSantis said outside a meeting between Trump and GOP governors. “If Newsom was a Republican, you guys would have him nailed to the wall for what they’re doing over there.”

DeSantis blasts a reporter for questioning Trump's criticism of Newsom: "Is it appropriate for people in your industry to try to create division and try to create narratives anytime these things happen? … If Newsom was a Republican, you guys would have him nailed to the wall…

Trump pounded “Gavin Newscum” on Truth Social during the days–long fires, blaming leftist environmental policies that prioritized saving a small fish called “the smelt” over providing adequate water to human beings.

DeSantis told reporters, “So you guys sitting in judgment of Donald Trump, I mean, excuse me, I think your track record of politicizing these things is very, very bad.”

On Thursday, a California woman was caught on video confronting Newsom about his state’s wildfires. She pressed him repeatedly as to why fire hydrants were empty, telling him she would fill up the fire hydrants herself.

When Newsom told the distressed woman he would do all he can to fix the disaster, she cried out, “But you’re not!”

WOW. This woman literally ran up to Gavin Newsom on the street and demanded answers on his disastrous wildfires response — and she was NOT taking no for an answer.

Friday morning on Fox and Friends, DeSantis, who previously made national headlines for his strong hurricane and disaster relief efforts, announced he tasked the Florida Division of Emergency Management to get prepared to help California recover from the wildfires.

Governor Ron DeSantis reveals that he has tasked the Florida Division of Emergency Management to be prepared to help California ASAP. "As there's requests that come down the pike, we will fulfill those requests." Those are Americans' homes that've gone ablaze.

“As there’s requests that come down the pike, we will fulfill those requests,” the Florida governor said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.