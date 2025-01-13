Newscum Succeeds in Laundering His ‘Disinfo’ Deflection via Ex-White House Shill Psaki

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., appeared to succeed in laundering his California fires “disinformation” deflection Sunday as MSNBC’s Jen Psaki regurgitated his talking point.

Instead of addressing his state’s leftist policy-induced infernos head-on, Newsom spent his time trashing President-elect Donald Trump on television and spouting “disinformation” claims as California burns.

From passing the buck to locals to telling NBC News he is just beginning to lay out a plan, Newsom took heat for appearing to prioritize photo-ops over helping his newly devastated and homeless constituents.

Gavin Newsom asks Biden for help… not to fight California's raging fires, but to battle misinformation and his critics. Because, you know, the real emergency is Newsom’s political future going up in smoke. 🔥pic.twitter.com/hE58Hm9wSC — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 10, 2025

Rather than ask President Joe Biden for help fighting his state’s fires, Newsom pleaded the lame duck Democrat to “deal with this misinformation” during a video meeting on Friday.

Psaki, a former Biden press secretary, pedaled Newsom’s spin on her Sunday show, Inside with Jen Psaki.

“And with these fires still burning, we are facing important questions about how to mitigate and prevent disasters like this in the future,” she told her viewers. “In fact, these leaders will need to confront a very complicated and challenging reality moving forward.”

Jen Psaki blames Trump, Elon, and Republicans in wake of California wildfires. Trump is not in office yet. Democrats control California.pic.twitter.com/EqisEZgNZR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2025

Psaki blamed Trump and allies like Tesla founder Elon Musk for “injecting half truths, misinformation and flat out lies in some cases in order to score a version of political points.”

The MSNBC host failed to mention Democrats politicizing the California fires, of which many claim are a result of “climate change.”

Map Time: These fires aren’t caused by “climate change” Anyone with a functioning brain can see these LA fires are being started by arsonists in separate locations pic.twitter.com/Ai4k4NDoEU — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 11, 2025

Wow! Climate change is getting so bad that it’s now defunding fire departments, emptying hydrants, cancelling people’s insurance, and MK-Ultra’ing people to commit arson. — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) January 13, 2025

Conservatives on social media raised the alarm on the left’s nonsense climate change narrative, with some suggesting arson as the cause of separate fires in locations including Palisades, Eaton, Woodley, Hurst and Lidia.

Trump was right about the fires in California. It’s not climate change; it’s the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/1BBZzkzhRb — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) January 8, 2025

Trump, who warned about California’s poor environmental management during his first term, slammed Newsom as the fires burned.

The president-elect pointed to the state’s water-conserving policies as the reason for empty fire hydrants, urging “Governor Gavin Newscum” to “open up the water main” to save his people and their homes.

“NO MORE EXCUSES FROM THIS INCOMPETENT GOVERNOR. IT’S ALREADY FAR TOO LATE!” Trump wrote in one of many Truth Social posts.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.