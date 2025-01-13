Quantcast
Newscum Succeeds in Laundering His ‘Disinfo’ Deflection via Ex-White House Shill Psaki

'And with these fires still burning, we are facing important questions about how to mitigate and prevent disasters like this in the future...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the opening ceremony for Panda Ridge, the new exhibit at the San Diego Zoo, Aug. 8, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan, File)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., appeared to succeed in laundering his California fires “disinformation” deflection Sunday as MSNBC’s Jen Psaki regurgitated his talking point.

Instead of addressing his state’s leftist policy-induced infernos head-on, Newsom spent his time trashing President-elect Donald Trump on television and spouting “disinformation” claims as California burns.

From passing the buck to locals to telling NBC News he is just beginning to lay out a plan, Newsom took heat for appearing to prioritize photo-ops over helping his newly devastated and homeless constituents.

Rather than ask President Joe Biden for help fighting his state’s fires, Newsom pleaded the lame duck Democrat to “deal with this misinformation” during a video meeting on Friday.

Psaki, a former Biden press secretary, pedaled Newsom’s spin on her Sunday show, Inside with Jen Psaki.

“And with these fires still burning, we are facing important questions about how to mitigate and prevent disasters like this in the future,” she told her viewers. “In fact, these leaders will need to confront a very complicated and challenging reality moving forward.”

Psaki blamed Trump and allies like Tesla founder Elon Musk for “injecting half truths, misinformation and flat out lies in some cases in order to score a version of political points.”

The MSNBC host failed to mention Democrats politicizing the California fires, of which many claim are a result of “climate change.”

Conservatives on social media raised the alarm on the left’s nonsense climate change narrative, with some suggesting arson as the cause of separate fires in locations including Palisades, Eaton, Woodley, Hurst and Lidia.

Trump, who warned about California’s poor environmental management during his first term, slammed Newsom as the fires burned.

The president-elect pointed to the state’s water-conserving policies as the reason for empty fire hydrants, urging “Governor Gavin Newscum” to “open up the water main” to save his people and their homes.

“NO MORE EXCUSES FROM THIS INCOMPETENT GOVERNOR. IT’S ALREADY FAR TOO LATE!” Trump wrote in one of many Truth Social posts.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

