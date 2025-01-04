Trump Hires ANOTHER Fox Personality for Incoming Administration

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump hired another Fox News personality, network contributor Tammy Bruce, on Friday to join his incoming administration.

Bruce was tapped to serve as the U.S. Department of State spokesperson under Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Marco Rubio.

“It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State,” the president-elect wrote in his announcement on Truth Social.

Congratulations to the indomitable Tammy Bruce on this incredible appointment by President Trump. Tammy’s voice is pro-America & strong, and her intelligence always shines through. Way to go, @HeyTammyBruce! pic.twitter.com/fkJuTq5ixi — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 4, 2025

Trump already announced in November his intent to appoint other Fox News personalities to key Cabinet positions, including former Fox and Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary and former Fox Business co-host Sean Duffy as his transportation secretary.

Trump also plucked former Fox News commentator Monica Crowley from the popular conservative network. Crowley was nominated to serve as the second Trump administration’s “Ambassador, assistant Secretary of State and Chief of Protocol of the United States of America,” according to an early December announcement on Truth Social.

“Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of ‘MAGA’ early on. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television,” Trump wrote of Bruce, who he said was one of the “longest serving news contributors” on Fox News.

The president-elect continued by touting Bruce’s ability to communicate the truth, adding, “As one of the longest serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades. I know she will bring that same strength of conviction and fearless spirit to her new position as State Department Spokesperson. Congratulations Tammy!”

Jim, that's very kind of you thank you! https://t.co/REhamXfimy — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 4, 2025

Bruce reacted to her nomination by responding to a social media post by WorldStrat President Jim Hanson, who praised her as “a true professional & patriot.”

“Jim, that’s very kind of you thank you!” Bruce wrote on X.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.