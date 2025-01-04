Quantcast
Saturday, January 4, 2025

Trump Hires ANOTHER Fox Personality for Incoming Administration

‘As one of the longest serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades...’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Tammy Bruce
Tammy Bruce / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump hired another Fox News personality, network contributor Tammy Bruce, on Friday to join his incoming administration.

Bruce was tapped to serve as the U.S. Department of State spokesperson under Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, Marco Rubio.

“It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State,” the president-elect wrote in his announcement on Truth Social.

Trump already announced in November his intent to appoint other Fox News personalities to key Cabinet positions, including former Fox and Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary and former Fox Business co-host Sean Duffy as his transportation secretary.

Trump also plucked former Fox News commentator Monica Crowley from the popular conservative network. Crowley was nominated to serve as the second Trump administration’s “Ambassador, assistant Secretary of State and Chief of Protocol of the United States of America,” according to an early December announcement on Truth Social.

“Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of ‘MAGA’ early on. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television,” Trump wrote of Bruce, who he said was one of the “longest serving news contributors” on Fox News.

The president-elect continued by touting Bruce’s ability to communicate the truth, adding, “As one of the longest serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades. I know she will bring that same strength of conviction and fearless spirit to her new position as State Department Spokesperson. Congratulations Tammy!”

Bruce reacted to her nomination by responding to a social media post by WorldStrat President Jim Hanson, who praised her as “a true professional & patriot.”

“Jim, that’s very kind of you thank you!” Bruce wrote on X.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Muhammad’ Enters Top 10 Boy Names in NYC for First Time

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com