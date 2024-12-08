Quantcast
Sunday, December 8, 2024

Dan Bongino Ready to Make Pete Hegseth a Job Offer He Can’t Refuse

‘I’ll hire him tomorrow without a second thought on one the largest digital content platforms in the world…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Dan Bongino
Dan Bongino / IMAGE: The Megyn Kelly Show via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Podcaster Dan Bongino, a former Fox News host, said Saturday he will hire Pete Hegseth if the U.S. Senate does not confirm the defense secretary nominee.

Bongino warned Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, following her reported attempts to “sabotage” Hegseth’s nomination, telling the world he will make the former Fox and Friends Weekend host more “powerful” if Ernst succeeds in stopping Hegseth’s confirmation.

“Warning to Joni Ernst – Pete Hegseth will be just fine if you sabotage his deserved spot as SecDef,” Bongino wrote on X. “I’ll hire him tomorrow without a second thought on one the largest digital content platforms in the world. And his voice will be even more powerful.”

Bongino has been an influential conservative commentator in political media for years, especially through his podcast. He launched his website Bongino Report in 2019 as an alternative to the leftist Drudge Report.

Bongino told Ernst that, unlike Hegseth, she will not land on her feet if she continues to subvert President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks. He suggested voters would primary Ernst in a future election.

“You, however, will not be fine. Your actions regarding Pete are a redline for us. And by ‘us’ I mean the millions of patriots who follow us. And we will NEVER forget what you did. You will be the next Joe Walsh, Mitt Romney, Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney,” Bongino said. “BANK ON IT.”

After meeting with Hegseth on Capital Hill, Ernst signaled Wednesday that she was not yet willing to cast her vote in favor of Trump’s defense secretary nominee.

“I appreciate Pete Hegseth’s service to our country, something we both share,” the Iowa senator wrote on X. “Today, as part of the confirmation process, we had a frank and thorough conversation.”

On Friday, Ernst suggested she will meet with Hegseth again next week for further discussions about his confirmation process.

“Pete Hegseth and I will continue our constructive conversations as we move forward together in this process. We plan to meet again next week,” Ernst wrote. “At a minimum, we agree that he deserves the opportunity to lay out his vision for our warfighters at a fair hearing.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner.
