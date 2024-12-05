Trump Taps Ex-Fox News Personality to Be White House ‘Ambassador’ at Major Events

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Despite agreeing to join First Lady Jill Biden in representing the United States at the grand reopening of Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral—reportedly after being begged by French President Emmanuel Macron—President-elect Donald Trump may be delegating some of the public-facing duties in his coming term.

Amid a flurry of administrative appointments Wednesday afternoon, Trump said he was tapping Monica Crowley to be his official ambassador, assistant secretary of State, and chief of protocol of the United States of America.

The novel position means that Crowley will formally represent the administration at several major events in what promises to be an eventful four years. Among them: next year’s semiquincentennial (250th) anniversary and the FIFA World Cup, the latter of which will hold events in 11 U.S. cities as well as five in Mexico and Canada. Crowley will also play envoy at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Crowley’s accomplished career includes advising former President Richard Nixon, obtaining a doctorate in international relations from Columbia University and publishing three best-selling books.

She has written for a litany of prestigious media outlets, including the New York Post and the Washington Times, where she was the online opinion editor prior to taking a job in Trump’s first administration.

Crowley, the sister-in-law of the late Alan Colmes, joined Fox News in 1996 and was a prominent fixture for many years on shows including the O’Reilly Factor, as well as occasionally subbing for Colmes’s one-time sparring partner, Sean Hannity.

She was compelled to withdraw from consideration for the post of senior director of strategic communications at the National Security Council during Trump’s previous administration after leftist media outlets, including CNN and Politico published hatchet pieces that accused her of plagiarizing significant portions of her published work.

An investigation by Columbia into allegations that she had plagiarized her doctoral dissertation concluded that the claims did not rise to the level of “research misconduct.”

Crowley pushed back, telling Hannity that it was a “despicable, straight-up, political hit job.”

She eventually landed a post as assistant secretary of the Treasury for public affairs and did an “incredible job,” Trump said in his statement.

Trump’s selections have been notable for, among other things, the number of prominent females in positions of power, including:

Susie Wiles for chief of staff

Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence

Pam Bondi for attorney general

Kristi Noem for Homeland Security secretary

Brooke Rollins for Agriculture secretary

Linda McMahon for Education secretary

Lori Chavez–DeRemer for Labor secretary

Janette Nesheiwat for surgeon general

On Wednesday, in addition to Crowley, he added another notable name to the list, appointing former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., to the role McMahon previously held as administrator of the Small Business Association.

Trump’s choices also have been characterized by a preponderance of Fox News personalities, including embattled Defense Secretary-nominee Pete Hegseth and Transportation Secretary-nominee Sean Duffy.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.