Fox News Co-Host Giddy for ‘Army of Lawyers’ to Squash Attacks on Pete Hegseth’s Tattoos

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Fox News co-host Will Cain said in an interview with the PBD Podcast released Tuesday that he looks forward to an “army of lawyers” squashing the “defamatory” attacks on defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

Left-leaning cable news channels like MSNBC and ABC News have propagated false claims that Hegseth’s Christian tattoos are “white supremacist” symbols.

Cain came in hot when asked about the smear campaign, telling hosts Patrick Bet-David, Tom Ellsworth and Vincent Oshana that Hegseth, who was tapped by Trump on Nov. 13, is a good man qualified to do the job.

“Let me say this first of all, okay,” Cain began. “People in TV often say, ‘This is my friend. This is my friend.’”

Cain made clear that Hegseth is his “real friend” who he would like to “carry my casket”—but said he would try to respond to attacks on his buddy without bias.

The Fox and Friends Weekend co-host said Hegseth is a “flawed man who’s made mistakes in his life” but overall, a principled and good person.

Cain blasted the mainstream media for its “defamatory” interpretation of Hegseth’s tattoos.

“This tattoo issue is nothing short of defamatory, and I’m waiting for the army of lawyers to start attacking the mainstream media,” Cain said.

He referred to his personal experience of being an attorney and called the attack “reckless disregard for the truth.”

“For a public figure, the standard is malice,” he added.

As a photo of a shirtless Hegseth with tattoos on display appeared on the screen, Cain made clear that the defense secretary nominee had a Jerusalem cross tattooed on his chest.

They're attacking Pete Hegseth for having a tattoo of the Jerusalem Cross, a Christian symbol that dates back to the 13th century. These people are nothing but anti-Christian bigots. https://t.co/g7eKTLHpJJ pic.twitter.com/yR3XIGY0Bx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2024

“That picture is when Pete is swimming across the Hudson River, three miles, with 100 Navy Seals—I’ve done it twice with him—on national television,” Cain added. “On Fox and Friends, we air this swim.”

He added it would not have been shown on Fox News if it were a symbol of hate.

“If that is some sort of white nationalist symbol, why would he be blaring it across the news channel to a national audience, millions of people watching?” Cain asked.

Hegseth hit back at attacks on his Christian tattoos in a social media post Saturday.

Amen @JDVance. Anti-Christian bigotry in the media on full display. They can target me — I don’t give a damn — but this type of targeting of Christians, conservatives, patriots and everyday Americans will stop on DAY ONE at DJT’s DoD. https://t.co/TCZVWsxEAS — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 15, 2024

“Amen @JDVance. Anti-Christian bigotry in the media is on full display,” Hegseth wrote, responding to Vice President-elect JD Vance’s takedown of the Associated Press.

He said under the Trump administration, the targeting of individuals will stop.

“They can target me—I don’t give a damn—but this type of targeting of Christians, conservatives, patriots and everyday Americans will stop on DAY ONE at DJT’s DoD,” Hegseth wrote.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.