Saturday, January 4, 2025

‘Muhammad’ Enters Top 10 Boy Names in NYC for First Time

'Dylan and Muhammad rose to the top for the first time...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was reported that “Muhammad” recently entered the top 10 boy names in New York City for the first time in the town’s history.

The Queens Gazette reported that the New York City Health Department announced the most popular names for babies born in the city in 2023.

“Our youngest New Yorkers are what makes our city so special,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse said.We welcome Emma, Liam, Mia, Noah and all the other newborns to New York. With your presence, our city is a more joyful, brighter place for the new year and beyond.”

However, the news source pointed out that even though the most popular names were still Emma and Liam, a new name, Muhammad, appeared on the list, indicating the cultural and demographic shift in the city.

It was also previously reported that Muhammad became the most popular boy name in the United Kingdom.

“Mohammad was also the top boy’s name with its many spellings back in 2021 in four of nine regions,” the Telegraph wrote. “Noah came in second, with Oliver third. Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022 and has been in the top 10 since 2016.”

The news source also stated that “there were 4,661 Muhammads born across England and Wales” in 2023, “up from 4,177 in 2022,” adding that “only 4,382 Noahs [who] were born in 2023, down from 4,586 the previous year.”

“We are being replaced,” Turning Point U.K. wrote in response to “Muhammad” becoming the most popular boy name in the U.K.

Christian apologist and debater David Woods, who became famous for opposing Islam, also sarcastically criticized British politicians for allowing the mass migration of Muslims into the U.K.

“Great job, British politicians! ‘Muhammad’ is FINALLY the most popular baby name in England and Wales! With so many babies named after a man who called Jews and Christians ‘the worst of creatures’ (Quran 98:6) and who ordered his followers to violently subjugate Jews and Christians (Quran 9:29), England and Wales have a very bright future!” he wrote.

Other people also claimed that the U.K. “is now an Islamic state,” even though it may not seem like it right now.

“Sure, they are young, but roll forward 20 years, and Islam will shape every aspect of U.K. life. You all voted for it, so don’t complain later when things like state education and all government policy are driven by Islam,” @LeoMars75 wrote in a now-deleted post.

