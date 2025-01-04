JD Vance Undergoes Surgery in DC Hospital

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Incoming Vice President J.D. Vance underwent a minor surgery in Washington, D.C. on Friday after he attended the Senate’s swearing-in ceremony.

Vance went to George Washington Hospital for a “long-planned” sinus surgery, spokesperson William Martin confirmed to Fox News.

“The Vice President-elect is having a long-planned, minor sinus surgery and will be back at work tomorrow,” Vance’s spokesperson told the outlet.

Before he went under the knife, Vance, who was a Republican senator before being elected vice president, was spotted laughing as outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris swore in members of the 119th Congress.

JD Vance laughing as Kamala Harris swears in new U.S. Senators 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LRot5mia2Z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 3, 2025

Harris, who suffered a historic loss to the Trump-Vance ticket, proved she was unfit for the U.S. presidency when she shocked Americans by failing to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to a packed room of senators.

OMG. Kamala just messed up saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Thank God Trump wonpic.twitter.com/LrOT2BnYg3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2025

Social media users were quick to point out that until Jan. 20, Harris remains on deck just in case President Joe Biden is rendered unable to make it to the end of his term.

In another viral moment, the young son of Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., was seen apologizing to Harris for her election loss.

“I’m sorry you didn’t win,” the new senator’s son told the defeated Democrat, who promised him she has plenty of “work to do” in the coming years.

Kamala Harris reacts to Sen. Ruben Gallego’s son telling her “I’m sorry you didn’t win.” pic.twitter.com/LtLIDffVJu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 3, 2025

As she swore in Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Harris got snippy about where the Democrat-caucusing progressive stood in proximity to herself.

She lectured Sanders, “Stand right here. Although that is not your nature to just stand where you’re told to stand, but give it a try.”

Kamala to Bernie Sanders: "Stand right here. Although that is not your nature to just stand where you're told to stand, but give it a try. Why does Bernie continually put up with this from the DNC? This is his last term, he should vote to confirm RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard and… pic.twitter.com/5KhZsqWJWc — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) January 3, 2025

Kamala Harris swears in Ted Cruz … pic.twitter.com/PA8dmQEEgX — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 3, 2025

The vice president’s sour attitude continued as she swore in other Republican senators, including as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who she tensely congratulated before posing for an awkward picture — which she had to retake to include Cruz’s father.

Vance celebrated new GOP senators with a social media post after the ceremony and before his surgery.

I was proud to stand with ⁦@berniemoreno⁩ and ⁦@DaveMcCormickPA⁩ as they were sworn in to the US Senate. Congrats to them and to all of our new senators! pic.twitter.com/nnQFFsbNiA — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 3, 2025

“I was proud to stand with @berniemoreno and @DaveMcCormickPA as they were sworn in to the US Senate. Congrats to them and to all of our new senators!” Vance wrote on X.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.