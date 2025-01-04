Quantcast
JD Vance Undergoes Surgery in DC Hospital

‘The Vice President-elect is having a long-planned, minor sinus surgery and will be back at work tomorrow…’

J.D. Vance
J.D. Vance / IMAGE: @theblaze via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Incoming Vice President J.D. Vance underwent a minor surgery in Washington, D.C. on Friday after he attended the Senate’s swearing-in ceremony.

Vance went to George Washington Hospital for a “long-planned” sinus surgery, spokesperson William Martin confirmed to Fox News.

“The Vice President-elect is having a long-planned, minor sinus surgery and will be back at work tomorrow,” Vance’s spokesperson told the outlet.

Before he went under the knife, Vance, who was a Republican senator before being elected vice president, was spotted laughing as outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris swore in members of the 119th Congress.

Harris, who suffered a historic loss to the Trump-Vance ticket, proved she was unfit for the U.S. presidency when she shocked Americans by failing to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to a packed room of senators.

Social media users were quick to point out that until Jan. 20, Harris remains on deck just in case President Joe Biden is rendered unable to make it to the end of his term.

In another viral moment, the young son of Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., was seen apologizing to Harris for her election loss.

“I’m sorry you didn’t win,” the new senator’s son told the defeated Democrat, who promised him she has plenty of “work to do” in the coming years.

As she swore in Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Harris got snippy about where the Democrat-caucusing progressive stood in proximity to herself.

She lectured Sanders, “Stand right here. Although that is not your nature to just stand where you’re told to stand, but give it a try.”

The vice president’s sour attitude continued as she swore in other Republican senators, including as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who she tensely congratulated before posing for an awkward picture — which she had to retake to include Cruz’s father.

Vance celebrated new GOP senators with a social media post after the ceremony and before his surgery.

“I was proud to stand with @berniemoreno and @DaveMcCormickPA as they were sworn in to the US Senate. Congrats to them and to all of our new senators!” Vance wrote on X.

