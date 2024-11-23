‘We Disagree On Everything’: Geraldo Rivera Says Fox News Foe Would Protect Him As Trump’s Nominee

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera said former colleague Dan Bongino, who he would often spar with on the network, “would do the job” as U.S. Secret Service director Friday in an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

CNN reported Wednesday that Bongino, a former secret service agent who continued his popular podcast after leaving Fox News, was a top contender among President-elect Donald Trump’s considered candidates for the position. Rivera initially laughed when the CNN anchor asked him how he feels about Bongino becoming Secret Service director, reflecting on their contentious relationship.

“I can’t imagine anyone who I feel more fiercely combative with than Dan Bongino. If he were to walk into a bar and I was having a beer, you know, we’d probably square off. We disagree on everything,” Rivera said.

Geraldo Rivera speaks on @dbongino as potential Secret Service Director “If I was a target…I’d feel that Bongino would keep me safe.” pic.twitter.com/R5fTlrvFqI — Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) November 23, 2024

Rivera called Bongino “a provocateur” before praising his former Fox News foe’s credentials.

“I go back to what I said about Major Pete. I have no issue at all with his honesty, with his credibility, his character, his patriotism, his love of the Secret Service. I think all of those things are positive for Bongino,” Rivera said.

Dan Bongino was with President Trump at UFC 309 in NYC on Saturday night. Might we be seeing Bongino heading Trump’s Secret Service? pic.twitter.com/Ula7y3rNVn — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 17, 2024

He told the CNN host that Trump‘s Cabinet is already filled with nominees who are great on television and know how to communicate.

“And, you know, I think that in some ways, all of these people in the Cabinet, you could name others as well, Dr. Oz, are great on TV. They are bigger than life, they are great communicators,” Rivera said. “I see where the president-elect was going with this Cabinet.”

Dan Bongino body-slams Geraldo for supporting vaccine mandates:@dbongino: "I got the damn thing, double-vaxxed. I had the worse damn case of COVID I've ever seen. What did the vaccine mandate do for me? Nothing! It did zippo!" Geraldo, basically: 'iT WoULd HaVE bEeN WoRsE!' pic.twitter.com/WaGWtJqlNJ — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) December 1, 2021

Despite his praise, Rivera emphasized that the true test would be whether Trump’s nominee could perform well on the day-by-day tasks of their positions, if confirmed. He added that Bongino would be among those, if nominated and confirmed, that would be able to do the job as Secret Service director.

“I guess we’ll see, some will, some won’t,” Rivera said. “But with Bongino, you know, I would — let me put it this way. If I was a target and Bongino was on the job, I feel that Bongino would keep me safe. He would do the job, Brianna.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.