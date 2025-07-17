Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Obamas Address Divorce Rumors amid Bed Turbulence

'There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama depart after unveiling their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Barack and Michelle Obama on Wednesday addressed mounting divorce rumors amid whispers of bedroom distance. 

The two have been married since the 1990s, but online speculation has surged that there’s trouble in paradise, as Michelle has been notably absent from public events with her husband. 

Obama quipped about the divorce talk during an interview on Michelle’s IMO podcast, which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson. 

“She took me back!” Obama joked when entering the podcast’s set. “It was touch-and-go for a while.” 

Robinson recalled an incident at an airport where a supporter approached him to ask about alleged tensions between the couple.

“I was, like, ‘Don’t worry, everything’s fine!’” Robinson said, prompting Obama to confess he was unaware of the swirling rumors. 

“These are the kinds of things that I just miss, right?” the former president said. “So, I don’t even know this stuff’s going on. And then somebody will mention it to me and I’m all like, ‘what are you talking about?’” 

Michelle stepped in to clarify that she has not considered divorce, even after openly discussing marriage challenges in the past. 

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man,” she said. “And we’ve had some really hard times, so we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.” 

These are the latest remarks from Michelle about her marriage. Last month, she acknowledged being “glad” about not having a son with Obama. 

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy. Ooh! Ooh! Because he would have been a ‘Barack Obama,’” she said. 

When asked why she skipped several political events, she said that people mistakenly assumed she was divorcing simply because she was “making a choice for” herself by not attending. 

In March, Michelle revealed that she and Barack often don’t see eye to eye when it comes to bedtime. 

“Bedtime is the best time of the day,” she added on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast. “My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn’t understand.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Headline Geopolitics: The War State Rolls On Under Trump
Next article
‘ICEBlock’ Founder Dodges Headline USA on Wife’s DOJ Job

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com