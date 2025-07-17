The Obamas Address Divorce Rumors amid Bed Turbulence

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Barack and Michelle Obama on Wednesday addressed mounting divorce rumors amid whispers of bedroom distance.

The two have been married since the 1990s, but online speculation has surged that there’s trouble in paradise, as Michelle has been notably absent from public events with her husband.

Obama quipped about the divorce talk during an interview on Michelle’s IMO podcast, which she co-hosts with her brother, Craig Robinson.

“She took me back!” Obama joked when entering the podcast’s set. “It was touch-and-go for a while.”

Robinson recalled an incident at an airport where a supporter approached him to ask about alleged tensions between the couple.

“I was, like, ‘Don’t worry, everything’s fine!’” Robinson said, prompting Obama to confess he was unaware of the swirling rumors.

“These are the kinds of things that I just miss, right?” the former president said. “So, I don’t even know this stuff’s going on. And then somebody will mention it to me and I’m all like, ‘what are you talking about?’”

Michelle stepped in to clarify that she has not considered divorce, even after openly discussing marriage challenges in the past.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man,” she said. “And we’ve had some really hard times, so we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

These are the latest remarks from Michelle about her marriage. Last month, she acknowledged being “glad” about not having a son with Obama.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy. Ooh! Ooh! Because he would have been a ‘Barack Obama,’” she said.

Michelle Obama says she's glad she didn’t have a son because, “He would have been a Barack Obama.” The whole point of marrying a man is so he can be a role model for your kids. He shows your daughter how a man should treat her—and teaches your son how to be one. That says a… pic.twitter.com/rNEXU3luK7 — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) June 20, 2025

When asked why she skipped several political events, she said that people mistakenly assumed she was divorcing simply because she was “making a choice for” herself by not attending.

In March, Michelle revealed that she and Barack often don’t see eye to eye when it comes to bedtime.

“Bedtime is the best time of the day,” she added on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast. “My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn’t understand.”