Man Who Killed Minn. House Speaker Pleads Guilty

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The man who killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, pleaded guilty to a series of federal offenses in connection with the murders, the DOJ announced on June 11.

Vance Luther Boelter entered the guilty pleas in exchange for federal prosecutors sparing him from the death penalty. He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Boelter also pleaded guilty in connection with the stalking and shooting of Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, as well as the attempted shooting of their daughter, Hope Hoffman, according to the DOJ.

🚨JUST IN🚨 Vance Boelter has pleaded GUILTY to murdering a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband in order to avoid the death penalty. Boelter assinated Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman last year. He pleaded guilty to murder and stalking charges. He was also charged with… pic.twitter.com/GmVdEv9gv6 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 11, 2026

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen praised the guilty plea in a statement, describing political violence as “a scourge in our nation.”

“We now expect Vance Boelter will spend the rest of his natural life in prison without parole,” Rosen said. “To all of those who would commit political violence: this Justice Department will seek and obtain the longest prison terms for your offense.”

Boelter carried out the violent attacks on June 14 as part of an effort to intimidate government officials in Minnesota, according to prosecutors.

He specifically pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking, two counts of murder through the use of a firearm and two additional counts of federal firearm-shooting offenses.

The killings sent shockwaves across Minnesota and the nation, adding to a series of political violence that included the killing of Charlie Kirk and two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump.

Boelter began his attacks at about 2 a.m., when he arrived at the Hoffmans’ home and opened fire, according to the Associated Press.

Twenty-four minutes later, Boelter arrived at the home of state Rep. Kristin Bahner but did not find her there as she was away on vacation.

At 2:36 p.m., Boelter traveled to the residence of State Sen. Ann Rest. According to investigators, he left after encountering police officers outside the home.

At about 3:30 a.m., Boelter arrived at the Hortmans’ residence, where he fatally shot the speaker of the Minnesota House and her husband.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a Brooklyn Park police officer had been dispatched to check on the Hortmans’ home, but Boelter had already arrived.

The state government launched an aggressive statewide manhunt that ended with Boelter’s arrest. Boelter faces several state felony charges in Hennepin County District Court.