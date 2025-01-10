Quantcast
‘Trouble in Paradise’: Are Barack and Michelle Obama on the Outs?

'President dies, everyone in the world shows up, and she doesn’t break her vacation?'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama depart after unveiling their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Fox News host Jesse Watters speculated Thursday that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, could have marital troubles after the former first lady failed to attend a presidential funeral.

Obama, who was seen smiling and laughing in his seat next to President-elect Donald Trump, noticeably attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral solo as other president were joined by their wives.

On The Five, Watters suggested that Michelle Obama’s absence could have been a result of a surgery or an upcoming divorce, going beyond believing the “scheduling conflict” excuse CNN reported earlier.

“President dies, everyone in the world shows up, and she doesn’t break her vacation?” Watters asked, referencing reports that the former first lady could not make it from her Hawaii vacation. “It’s not like she doesn’t have access to a jet. Something is going on. Let’s speculate.”

Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld encourage his co-host by saying, “Yes, please!”

Watters went on to say, “It’s either surgery,” eliciting gasps from panelists who he told, “That was my least controversial thing.”

He continued by suggesting that Michelle Obama might not want to sit next to “dictator” Trump, referencing a repeated Democrat talking point used against the Republican on the campaign trail. Watters cheekily commented, “And by that I don’t mean Hillary, I mean Donald Trump.”

“Or there’s trouble in paradise between Barack and Michelle. I’ve heard things, I’m not gonna substantiate that by repeating these rumors on national TV like I just did. But I’m just saying, it’s very odd that she’s not there,” Watters said.

Gutfeld jumped in by adding, “We should ask Mike” about Michelle Obama’s whereabouts.

He quickly clarified that “Mike” was a “buddy” of his from the Fox News green room.

The Five co-host Dana Perino name-dropped Mike Emmanuel, and Gutfeld said , “He’s on top of things all the time.” He added, “Sometimes we need to pull him off of these things.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

