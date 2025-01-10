‘Trouble in Paradise’: Are Barack and Michelle Obama on the Outs?

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Fox News host Jesse Watters speculated Thursday that former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, could have marital troubles after the former first lady failed to attend a presidential funeral.

Obama, who was seen smiling and laughing in his seat next to President-elect Donald Trump, noticeably attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral solo as other president were joined by their wives.

On The Five, Watters suggested that Michelle Obama’s absence could have been a result of a surgery or an upcoming divorce, going beyond believing the “scheduling conflict” excuse CNN reported earlier.

HOW UTTERLY DISRESPECTFUL: CNN says that Michelle Obama has a "scheduling conflict, and she is still actually in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation." Imagine if Melania Trump did this. The leftist media would be in total meltdown. pic.twitter.com/XMl1417RVk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

“President dies, everyone in the world shows up, and she doesn’t break her vacation?” Watters asked, referencing reports that the former first lady could not make it from her Hawaii vacation. “It’s not like she doesn’t have access to a jet. Something is going on. Let’s speculate.”

Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld encourage his co-host by saying, “Yes, please!”

Watters went on to say, “It’s either surgery,” eliciting gasps from panelists who he told, “That was my least controversial thing.”

Fox Host Jesse Watters speculates that Michelle Obama didn’t attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral because she was getting surgery or didn’t want to sit next to Trump or marital issues Gutfeld: We should ask Mike.. buddy of mine in the green room pic.twitter.com/BTt6Xdaowv — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

He continued by suggesting that Michelle Obama might not want to sit next to “dictator” Trump, referencing a repeated Democrat talking point used against the Republican on the campaign trail. Watters cheekily commented, “And by that I don’t mean Hillary, I mean Donald Trump.”

What do you think President Trump is saying to Obama in this clip? pic.twitter.com/pUJjE4bawi — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 9, 2025

“Or there’s trouble in paradise between Barack and Michelle. I’ve heard things, I’m not gonna substantiate that by repeating these rumors on national TV like I just did. But I’m just saying, it’s very odd that she’s not there,” Watters said.

Gutfeld jumped in by adding, “We should ask Mike” about Michelle Obama’s whereabouts.

He quickly clarified that “Mike” was a “buddy” of his from the Fox News green room.

The Five co-host Dana Perino name-dropped Mike Emmanuel, and Gutfeld said , “He’s on top of things all the time.” He added, “Sometimes we need to pull him off of these things.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.