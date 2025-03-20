‘He Just Doesn’t Understand’: Michelle Comes Out with Bedtime Dispute with Barack

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former First Lady Michelle Obama admitted in a podcast interview that she and her husband are out of synch in bed—just as speculation about their seemingly fragile marriage continues to swirl.

“Bedtime is the best time of the day,” Michelle said in a sneak peek video of her interview on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast. “My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn’t understand.”

The former first lady and Democratic darling said she loves “some good sheets” and prefers the temperature to be “cool.” However, she suggested she stays up later when they have guests.

“I’m talking but, you know, the minute we finish up, I’m just trying not to go to bed before the sun goes down,” Michelle claimed, adding that she is ready for bed “anytime after dinner.” The full interview is set to be released on Thursday.

.@MichelleObama is not gonna lie: bedtime is the best time of the day! Full episode drops on 3/20! pic.twitter.com/vznStVndQi — Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce (@nglwithkylie) March 19, 2025

Her comments come as the online observers suggest the once-influential couple could soon call it quits. The former first lady was notably absent from former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral and President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

Indirectly addressing the rumors, Obama posted on Instagram flattering tribute to his wife for her 61st birthday, calling her the “love of his life.”

“You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace — and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!,” he wrote.

Michelle immediately replied, “Love you, honey!”

However, the post featured a photo that left many critics scratching their heads. The accompanying photo showed the couple sitting down at a restaurant holding hands but apparently distant.

The Obamas have been married since 1992, when the would-be-president was a young attorney in Chicago.