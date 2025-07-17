‘ICEBlock’ Founder Dodges Headline USA on Wife’s DOJ Job

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The wife of Joshua Aaron, the founder and CEO of ICEBlock, is currently employed by the DOJ, raising serious questions about conflicts of interest within the agency.

ICEBlock is a controversial app that allows users to report sightings of ICE raids or ICE agents in their area. Critics say the app puts immigration agents at risk of violence as they remove dangerous illegal aliens from the streets.

Aaron’s wife, Caroline Feinstein, has been identified as a federal auditor working for the DOJ’s Trustee Program for the Western District of Texas, according to public records. She has been employed by the DOJ since January 2021, when Joe Biden was sworn into office.

Reached by phone on Wednesday night, Aaron declined to confirm her employment, telling Headline USA, “No comment!” Meanwhile, repeated calls to the U.S. Trustee Program’s Austin office were not returned, with all inquiries being forwarded to voicemail.

The connection was first revealed by X users “Sippi Cup” and “Missjinxed,” and later expanded by investigative journalist Laura Loomer in blistering social media posts.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 The wife of the founder of the ICEBlock App that allows people to disrupt ICE raids and obstruct, dox, and harass ICE agents is currently employed at the DOJ in Austin, Texas as an Auditor! Joshua Aaron is the founder of ICEBlock, and records examined by… pic.twitter.com/EXrUBaRb7U — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 16, 2025

Loomer questioned how someone directly tied to an anti-ICE operation could be employed by the federal agency responsible for enforcing immigration law.

“This is yet another vetting failure by Pam Blondi who is supposed to be overseeing the DOJ. How can Blondi allow for the wife of the founder of the ICEBlock app that is endangering the lives of ICE agents to be employed at the DOJ?” Loomer wrote.

She called on Feinstein to be “FIRED from the DOJ immediately.”

Loomer said she used facial recognition software to confirm Feinstein’s identity and connect her to Aaron through a shared business, JCA Design Group.

One article reviewed by Headline USA identified both Aaron and Feinstein as the owners of the company. The company’s website detailed how the business was launched.

“Joshua Aaron and Carolyn Feinstein have a passion for beauty through design,” the company’s website said. “Over the years, as they remodeled homes in cities across the USA, they heard time and again from people how incredible the rooms looked, what interesting and one-of-a-kind pieces they used, and how creative and inspiring their design choices were.”

Aaron has gained national attention after launching ICEBlock, even appearing on CNN to promote his resistance to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. “When I saw what was happening in this country, I wanted to do something to fight back,” he said.

Aaron, who has been accused by Loomer of involvement in Antifa, previously invoked Nazi Germany in his anti-Trump attacks: “We’re literally watching history repeat itself.”

CNN is promoting a new anonymous app that allows users to track ICE sightings across the United States in “real time.” The developer, Joshua Aaron, said he created the app to help illegal immigrants avoid ICE capture. CNN writer Clare Duffy: “I talked with Joshua Aaron… who… pic.twitter.com/TcbGMxCsDk — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 30, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed earlier this month that the DOJ was “looking at him,” warning him to “better watch out.”

In follow-up comments, Loomer reported that a source told her former border czar Tom Homan had forwarded her reporting about Aaron’s wife to Bondi.