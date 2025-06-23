Monday, June 23, 2025

Michelle Obama Couldn’t Stand Raising a Boy Like Barack

"Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,’ and I was like, ‘Dude'..."

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Culture of Democracy Summit in Los Angeles, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Does Michelle Obama resent her husband so much that the idea of raising a boy like him was unbearable? Based on her latest comments, it sure sounds like it. 

The former first lady left many viewers puzzled after saying she was “so glad” she never had a son with Barack Obama because, as she explained, he would have been another “Barack Obama.” 

The eyebrow-raising remark came on Wednesday’s episode of the IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson podcast, where she interviewed radio personality Angie Martinez.  

Michelle and Martinez discussed parenting and raising boys when Martinez interjected, “You should have [thrown] a boy in the mix.” 

Michelle did not hesitate to reject the proposal, replying: “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy. Ooh! Ooh! Because he would have been a ‘Barack Obama.’” 

Martinez laughed and said, “Oh my, Baby Barack! It would have been amazing.” 

Michelle, however, was not amused, doubling down: “No. I would have felt for him.” 

The former first lady’s comment appeared to imply that her husband would have been too hard on a son, or that the idea of raising a male version of him was just too bitter a pill to swallow. 

Her brother and podcast co-host, Craig Robinson, seemingly tried to lighten the moment by saying Michelle helped raise his sons like her own. “She just borrowed our boys. She always borrowed ours. I got plenty,” he joked. 

Michelle’s remarks come amid a recent string of candid interviews where she has opened up about the strains in her marriage. 

She and Barack have two daughters, 26-year-old Malia and 24-year-old Sasha. 

In a March appearance on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Michelle confessed that Barack wanted a third child, an idea she quickly shut down. 

“I was like, ‘I think I’ve been lucky with these two,’” she recalled. “Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,’ and I was like, ‘Dude.’” 

She added, “I’m thinking, ‘We’re gonna get a crazy one.’ It’s just the roll of the dice. So, I admire your courage.” 

