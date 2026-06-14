Mich. Gov. Whitmer Admits on Hot Mic to Ignoring Inconvenient Laws

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was caught on a hot mic earlier this month appearing to admit that her Democratic administration exhibited a callous disregard for the rule of law when it conflicted with her radical leftist agenda.

At a June 1 groundbreaking ceremony for an Oracle data center, Whitmer shrugged off the concerns of rural residents that the massive, $16+ billion project would adversely impact farmers and create a blight on the bucolic landscape.

A video shared by Libs of TikTok showed the George Soros-linked governor telling Oracle CEO Clay Magouyrk, “We’re used to people saying ‘f**k no,’ and doing it anyway.”

Once considered a rising political star with national-level ambitions, Whitmer’s luster has faded somewhat as she prepares to exit the governor’s mansion in Lansing, with her authoritarian stewardship and egregious double standards largely to blame.

Whitmer has seen her net favorability underwater for much of her last two years in office, according to The Hill which aggregates data from 22 polls in its favorability tracker.

Beginning with extreme pandemic lockdowns, from which she exempted her own husband (and herself), Whitmer also weathered a scandal in 2020 after admitting that she had hired cronies for a no-bid contract to conduct COVID contact tracing.

More recently, she has been tarnished by the vindication of several militia members whom she and the FBI sought to entrap in a phony abduction plot commonly referred to as the “fednapping” hoax.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court overturned the conviction of Joseph Morrison, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence for the alleged plot.

Several other defendants were acquitted in 2023. One of them, William Null, is now running to replace Whitmer as governor.

Along the way, Whitmer has faced setbacks, including the state Supreme Court ruling her lockdown policies unconstitutional, but she has shamelessly persisted in seeking out strategies to circumvent the law, aided by alcoholic Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Republican critics have labeled the trio the “three witches.”

Benson, who is favored to be the Democrat nominee to replace Whitmer, has also led the way in flagrant violations of the law with her aggressive efforts to flip the battleground state solid blue.

She was rebuked for violating state law in the 2020 election, during which she disregarded the Republican-led legislature’s directives for how to process mail-in ballots.

But, having faced no meaningful accountability, Benson has only become more brazen in her efforts, including an attempt to codify leftist election-stealing tactics ahead of the 2024 race by making fraud impossible to detect.

BREAKING: Michigan Democrats just passed a bill to make it impossible to detect and challenge election fraud. The bill prevents the board of canvassers from investigating election fraud concerns brought by voters "Today, Democrats overturned 70 years of election law in order to… pic.twitter.com/zqdVsaQ30R — George (@BehizyTweets) June 20, 2024

Even when illegal voting is detected, Benson has refused to invalidate the votes, as was the case with a Chinese student who was caught casting an early ballot in the 2024 race.

19 year-old Chinese student, non-citizen, arrested for voter fraud in Michigan. He was able to register to vote based on his student ID, and signed a statement identifying himself as a US citizen. The only reason he got caught was he asked for the ballot back. But his ballot… pic.twitter.com/YUkhPCh9qP — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 30, 2024

“Investigations in multiple states and nationwide have found no evidence of large numbers of noncitizens registering to vote,” Benson falsely claimed in response to the scandal. “Even less common is a noncitizen actually casting a ballot.”

Benson also has a direct financial interest, via her husband, in Oracle’s controversial data-center developmment deal, the Gateway Pundit reported.

“Ryan Friedrichs, Benson’s husband, is a high-level executive (Vice President of Development) at Related Companies, the parent company of Related Digital — the firm developing this massive data center campus,” it wrote.

An inspector general’s report found that Friedrichs and two of his cohorts had engaged in a cover-up scheme to conceal the use of public funds for the project by deleting emails about a government grant tied to the wife of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, the Metro Times reported.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.