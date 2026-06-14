Ex-Obama Lawyer Excuses Epstein Relationship with Baffling Defense

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The embattled former Obama White House counsel offered a series of explanations in a New York Times interview for her close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, citing cultural dynamics and patriarchy.

Kathy Ruemmler, who most recently served as general counsel at Goldman Sachs, was interviewed by her friend Ankush Khardori for a June 11 column about her record.

In the interview, Ruemmler defended having ties with Epstein even after his prior criminal conviction. She claimed that her career effectively forced her to engage with individuals accused or convicted of crimes.

“I would not have been very effective in my job if I took the position that I would not meet with people who had been convicted of crimes or accused of crimes,” she told the newspaper.

Her relationship with Epstein spanned from 2014 until 2019, when a federal grand jury indicted him on sex trafficking charges. He was found dead before trial.

Emails later released by the DOJ showed Ruemmler referring to Epstein as an “uncle” and saying she “adored him.” The correspondence also touched on sexual offense-related legal issues, including age of consent laws and prostitution.

She dismissed criticism over Epstein showering her with expensive gifts, including designer bags and a fur coat, saying Epstein was not the only client who did so.

Despite being considered one of the most prominent attorneys in the country, Ruemmler suggested she was misled by Epstein in the lead-up to his 2019 grand jury indictment.

She claimed she was “overwhelmed with anger and sadness” over his conduct and disclosed that she had been a victim of sexual abuse.

“If I had seen or heard anything to suggest that Epstein was harming women or girls, I would have taken action to stop it,” she told the Times.

Ruemmler also attempted to justify the tone of her communications with Epstein by pointing to “the cultural demands of working as a woman in a space heavily dominated by men — both competing lawyers and clients.”

As “the only woman in the room oftentimes … you have to figure out how to get people to listen to you,” she claimed.

Ruemmler is expected to step down from her lucrative role at Goldman Sachs on June 30. But she will receive roughly $25 million in compensation, along with $80 million in stock options. She will also remain as adviser at the firm, reportedly at the request of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

The disclosures have triggered scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., demanding answers from Solomon in a June 10 letter.