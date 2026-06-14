Spencer Pratt Declares ‘War’: Says One Dem Candidate Will Resign in Disgrace

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Spencer Pratt declared “war” in an apparent concession video for his Los Angeles mayoral campaign Friday, announcing a “phase II” in his activism and hinting at a potentially damaging recording of one of his Democratic opponents.

Pratt posted the video on social media days after he was surpassed by two Democratic candidates Karen Bass and Nithya Raman in the primary. Bass is the embattled incumbent, while Raman serves in the Los Angeles City Council.

In the video, Pratt did not formally concede the race but seemed to acknowledge that he did not advance to the general election.

Instead, he suggested his campaign would expand to stop “commie animals” and expose further fraud in the city.

“My goal hasn’t changed,” Pratt stated. “I’ve been laser focused on stopping these commie animals, and I will stop them. If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait. We have some recordings of one of your exalted candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame.”

“I was saving it for the general election,” he added.

Pratt went on to direct his comments toward Bass and Raman.

“Go ahead and pick your demon, certify your choice, and then you get to see it,” Pratt continued. “So, Karen, Nithya, ask yourself: is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace?”

Asked about the video during an appearance on MS Now on Saturday, Raman claimed she was unaware of what Pratt was referring to.

Pratt entered the race for Los Angeles mayor after the Palisades Fire destroyed his home.

He has accused the city of failing to adequately respond to the wildfire and has warned about lawlessness in the city.

While he initially held second place after polls closed, he was ultimately surpassed by Raman in later-counted mail ballots.