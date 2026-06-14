Poll Shows Plummeting Support for LGBT Agenda Due to ‘Queer Overreach’

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A newly released poll from Gallup showed that support for the LGBT agenda was continuing its multi-year plunge after a record high surpassing 70% in 2022.

Gallup's new poll finds Americans continue to sour on LGBT issues relative to 2022. The share of Americans who say:

– Same-sex marriage is valid: Down 6 pts

– Gay/lesbian relations morally acceptable: Down 9 pts

– Changing one’s gender morally acceptable: Down 8, to just 38% pic.twitter.com/L9Hau5kaG4 — Hunter📈🌈📊 (@StatisticUrban) June 3, 2026

The findings, first released on June 3, also signaled a rise in those who deemed LGBT behavior to be “immoral,” to its highest level in 10 years.

And it continued to convey waning support for the transgender movement, which fell to just 38% after debuting in its first Gallup poll, in 2021, at 46%.

The trend lines followed several recent incidents of transgender terrorism last year, including the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by an alleged gunman who had a transgender romantic partner.

The most recent high-profile incident occurred in February, when a trans-identifying individual by the name of Robert Dorgan, aka Roberta Esposito, killed three at a Rhode Island youth hockey match.

Gallup blamed Republicans for the declines, noting a 21-point drop in their moral tolerance of homosexuality.

“The change has come as conservative leaders have pushed back against diversity, equity and inclusion programs that were intended to foster greater acceptance of LGBTQ+ people and other historically disadvantaged groups,” it claimed.

But conservative outlets pointed to the overreach by LGBT activists themselves as the catalyst, noting that the pushback was in response to the ubiquity of insufferable acts of LGBT virtue-signaling, including the annual “Pride” month festivities.

“Google Trends data demonstrates ‘Pride Month’ has been consistently declining in interest over the past six years, in the United States and worldwide,” The Federalist observed in an analysis of the new poll.

The article also cited criticisms by Andrew Sullivan, an LGB activist who has been openly foreboding in recent years about the transgender and queer elements whose moral deficiencies have eroded goodwill and mainstream acceptance of the gay community at large.

“History strongly suggests that periods of toleration of gay men and lesbians can swiftly end if the public senses an overreach,” Sullivan wrote in a 2025 op-ed for the New York Times. “That may be where we now are.”

The two outlets differed on wherein the tipping point lay, with The Federalist noting the ever-expanding inclusion of different fetishes, lifestyles and sexual proclivities on the LGBT spectrum.

“Sullivan fails to appreciate that when you set yourself to toppling natural, universal sexual norms, you open yourself up to lots of wild things,” The Federalist wrote, referencing the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized gay marriage. “Many of us warned of this, but people like Sullivan and his colleagues derided us as slippery slopers.”

For his part, Sullivan blamed much of the overreach on transgender people, whom he suggested were the polar opposite of the gay community and, thus, more akin to heterosexuals.

“Gay men are, after all, in a profound way defined by their sex; trans people are defined by their rejection of it,” he wrote in a 2024 Substack post.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.