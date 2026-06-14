Sunday, June 14, 2026

Podcaster Calls for Blacks to Repatriate Africa Due to ‘White People Problem’

'Civil rights did not make white people that are infected with whiteness stop being racist...'

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Larry Reid
Larry Reid / IMAGE: @LarryReidLive via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A prominent Atlanta podcaster and self-proclaimed “spiritual leader” sought to stoke further racial tension in the wake of Karmelo Anthony’s murder conviction, but ultimately offered a solution that some white nationalists may support also.

Larry Reid, a self-styled impresario in the ATL, called for a “mass exodus” of black Americans to their ancestral homeland in Africa, citing irreconcilable differences with the white race, Breitbart reported.

“I want you to begin to think about this America and the white people problem that we have,” Reid said. “… As a collective, let’s drain this place of its benefits and make our mass exodus and go home and build.”

Reid refuted the idea that black lives had improved since the era of Jim Crow and the Civil Rights movement led by fellow Atlanta native Martin Luther King Jr., saying that the problem of racism was passed down from one generation to the next, like a genetic disease.

“Civil rights did not make white people that are infected with whiteness stop being racist,” he said. “They still raised racist children that run this country to this day.”

By contrast, Africa offered a paradise free from the problems that American identity was imbued with, such as the need to coexist with honkeys while having black cultural contributions go unrecognized and unappreciated.

“You come from a land that flows with milk and honey,” Reid said.

“They pulled you out of that land ancestrally and brought you to a place to where your royalty was not recognized,” he continued. “Used your black power, your black mysticism, your African spirituality, and your physiological superiority to build this country and give everybody reparations except you.”

The latest indignation comes after a Texas jury sentenced 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony to a prison sentence of 35 years over the stabbing murder of then-17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Dallas-area track meet.

Despite Anthony’s claim of self-defense, evidence and witness testimony made clear that he had initiated the conflict and threatened Metcalf, who later bled to death in front of his twin brother.

Some black leaders, such as lame-duck Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, have exploited the situation to provoke racial animus.

“He simply didn’t want to be put out in the rain by some random kid,” Crockett said in defense of Anthony’s actions.

But with the current climate seeing something of a backlash to the nationwide race riots of 2020 that were sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody, black radicals have struggled to gin up the same level of outrage over the verdict.

Reid’s solution, encouraging black separatists to repatriate Africa, has been attempted before with limited success.

Notably, the American Colonization Society sought to return some 15,000 former slaves to what is now Liberia during the 19th century, but many of them eventually perished after finding life there more difficult than they had anticipated.

As recently as 2022, black leaders like Jonathan Capehart, a Washington Post associated editor, have urged blacks to flee the country, supported by statistics from the Southern Poverty Law Center that showed white people were becoming more crazy.

But Capehart’s call seems to have fallen largely on deaf ears. Over a roughly five-year time span, Grok estimated that the “Blaxit” diaspora had inspired an exodus of around 2,000 to 5,000, “with the true net permanent migration probably on the lower end of that range.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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