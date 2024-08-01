SELLERS: Kamala Revealed to Be 380-Pound Black Man from Mississippi

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Although Vice President Kamala Harris may mispronounce the name, it is a well-known fact that there is only one true “Kamala” Harris.

That would be James Arthur Harris—the 6-foot-7, 380-pound professional wrestler, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 70, just months before his namesake imitator was elevated into the office of vice president.

Surprisingly, the two had several things in common apart from their name:

BOTH ASSUMED FAKE IDENTITIES

Recently, the vice president (a Jamaican–Indian from California who spent her teen years in Canada) has appropriated the identity of a black Southerner (borrowing a page from Kenyan–Hawaiian Barack Obama, who spent several years of his youth in Indonesia).

🚨 BREAKING MEDICAL EVENT: Kamala Harris Diagnosed With SASS (Southern Accent Suddenly Syndrome). #KamalaHarris2024 pic.twitter.com/SH6iRuTqaI — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) July 31, 2024

The dramatic identity shift forced her rival, former President Donald Trump, to observe during a Q&A with black journalists on Wednesday that he had been unaware of his opponent’s newly assumed association with the African–American community.

“I’ve known her a long time, indirectly, and she was always of Indian heritage and only promoting Indian heritage,” said Trump—who even donated $6,000 to one of Harris’s campaigns for California attorney general.

“I didn’t know she was black until a couple of years ago, when she happened to turn black,” he continued. “So, I don’t know—is she Indian or black?”

Meanwhile, the other Harris was a genuine black Southerner who appropriated the identity of an African headhunter.

Going under the stage name “Kamala the Ugandan Giant,” the Mississippi-born performer/athlete had a storied career as one of the early villains of the World Wrestling Federation.

BOTH WERE NEMESES OF THE HULKSTER

Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan (né Terry Gene Bollea) provided one of the highlights of the recent Republican National Convention when he put to rest any muted speculation about his political leanings by revealing himself to be a staunch Trump supporter.

As was the case with several public figures—including billionaire Elon Musk—Hogan explained that the assassination attempt on Trump had led him to realize he had no choice but to use his gifts for the good of the nation.

“As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics,” he said. “But after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent.”

Hogan marveled that Trump’s unwavering, indomitable dedication to serving the American people was on full display as he rose up, blood dripping from his ear, and pumped his fist defiantly in the air.

Then, the childhood idol of many a Reagan-era millennial disclosed in dramatic fashion that Trump was now his role model.

“[W]hat happened last week, when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next President of the United States—enough was enough,” Hogan said, ripping off his shirt. “And I said, ‘Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother; let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump make America great again.'”

It would be three days before President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, with some suggesting it was Hogan’s intimidation—and not the coercion of Democrat party elites—that forced his exit.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Biden dropped right after the Hulkster got involved. pic.twitter.com/i2Xk51Docp — Tony Ortiz (Current Revolt) (@CurrentRevolt) July 21, 2024

And now that Biden’s former running mate has assumed the mantle of de-facto Democrat nominee, the guns she has to fear the most might not have any bullets in them if Hogan exercises his right to bare arms.

That's right brother! Joe Biden didn't want a piece of the Hulkster and dropped out! Let Trump-A-Mania reign! pic.twitter.com/ExsPjbu1G0 — Your Frat Bro Teddy (@LetsRideTeddy) July 21, 2024

As for the other Kamala, his rivalry with Hogan is one of legend, and pretty much speaks for itself (spoiler: The Hulkster wins).

BOTH ADVOCATED THE RELEASE OF VIOLENT CRIMINALS

The one-time San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general may have shocked many when she openly advocated in 2020 for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a collection used to bail out rioters arrested following the death of George Floyd.

Trump has hammered the former prosecutor for her affront on law and order—which he said, during a recent rally in North Carolina, had raised some $35 million to support violent criminals in domestic terrorist organizations like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Trump slams Kamala Harris for supporting the Minnesota Freedom Fund: "Kamala Harris wants to be the president for savage criminals and illegal aliens. I will be the president for law-abiding Americans of every race, religion, color and creed." pic.twitter.com/q3ahZFv0WK — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) July 25, 2024

In fact, the former president recently booked $83 million in ad time for five key battleground states, where he plans to highlight the specific impact that the pro-crime advocacy effort yielded, featuring some of the criminals who benefited from it.

Soon all of America will know the price people have and will pay for ⁦@KamalaHarris dangerous ideas pic.twitter.com/6Jc3fZSuBK — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) July 27, 2024

Meanwhile, following his retirement from wrestling, the other Kamala devoted his retirement to exploring a broad array of interests, which included activism, songwriting and even an authoring an autobiography, Kamala Speaks.

In 2006, Harris released, via his website, an album titled The Best of Kamala, Vol 1, featuring 10 tracks from his prodigious song catalog.

Unfortunately, the album failed to garner much critical acclaim, and its commercial success remains unclear. However, it has assumed something of a cult status among dedicated fans.

With the eponymous Democrat candidate suddenly saturating most mainstream media coverage—and even drawing Google search results from Trump—there is a strong chance that this uncut gem of a recording may posthumously find its way back into the Zeitgeist.

That means that the so-called “Brat” Summer could give way to a “Booty Girl” Fall.

Far from conjuring up the twerking talents of a Megan Thee Stallion, the album’s island-infused fourth track, “Booty Girl” is a deceptively sweet homage to Harris’s then-6-year-old granddaughter.

“I was sittin in a Walmart parking lot / When up popped my grandbaby ‘Booty Girl’—you know, she talks a lot,” he sings.

However, one of the album’s more controversial tracks is a tribute to the late Stanley “Tookie” Williams, a former Crips gangleader and convicted murderer.

Williams killed four people in cold blood—including three Taiwanese immigrants from a single family—using a shotgun at close range during a 1979 robbery spree.

He claimed later in life to have turned over a new leaf in prison, becoming a cause célèbre for public figures such as rapper Snoop Dogg (a fellow Crip), and actor Jamie Foxx (who starred in a 2004 biopic about Williams shortly before his Oscar-winning portrayal of Ray Charles that same year).

Williams was even nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in a devastating blow to his victims’ families.

Despite the public pressure campaign, then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger rejected his clemency appeal, and Williams was put to death by lethal injection in December 2005.

Harris’s soulful tribute approaches capital punishment from what appears to be a Christian perspective: “Man can take this life / But politician won’t play a role in the next one. / What did you gain by killing a man? / Just the devil who think he has won.”

Undoubtedly, the connections between the two Kamalas don’t end there.

Did the Ugandan giant share an affinity for yellow schoolbuses, Venn diagrams and the occasional taste of Jamaican lettuce?

Did the passage of time bear down on his soul with the crushing weight of a piledriver from Sgt. Slaughter?

If there is a Vol. 2 somewhere that can answer these questions and more, perhaps the recent wave of Kamala-steria will compel Booty Girl to come forward with it.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.