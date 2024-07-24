Quantcast
Wednesday, July 24, 2024

CNN Gets Extra Cringey Analyzing Kamala’s Attempt to Be Hip

Brat is 'just that girl who's a little messy and likes to party, and maybe says some dumb things sometimes...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Leftist media undertook a pitiful attempt to make Vice President Kamala Harris seem hip after Democrat party elites decided to anoint her their 2024 presidential nominee, Twitchy reported.

In order to make the wooden and frequently pedantic Harris seem more appealing to Gen-Z voters, her campaign recently arranged a cross-promotional marketing tie-in with British pop singer Charli XCX.

A post on X alluding to her recent hit song referred to Harris as “Brat” generated buzz on social-media, according to the once-edgy Rolling Stone, which has drastically pivoted from a countercultural institution to leading propaganda mouthpiece for the leftist establishment.

“Vice President Kamala Harris’ declaration that she’s in it to win it on July 21 was met by tons of mostly positive reactions from musicians and celebrities who want to see her beat Donald Trump in November,” beamed the fanzine. “But none hit with quite the culture-shaking force of three words from Charli XCX.”

However, the magazine’s latest breakdown of the “Brat Summer” was nowhere near as cringey as the awkward attempt on Monday that a CNN panel made to explain it to their low-info and decidedly unhip audience.

In a segment of The Lead, host Jake Tapper introduced CNN’s “Gen Z Correspondent,” to explain the meaning of Brat as “just that girl who’s a little messy and likes to party, and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.”

Other panelists nodded approvingly at the Harris campaign’s strategy for reaching younger voters—and perhaps shoring up her support in the LGBT community, where Charli XCX has a cult-like following.

According to Tapper, someone “very clever” on the Harris campaign was “going right for them in a language of their own.”

However, several Twitter users criticized the corporate media network. One called it “sad to watch,” while another suggested that it was the “funniest news clip I have ever seen.”

This is not the first time that Harris has embarrassed herself trying to appear to be one of the people.

Last month, she appeared in a humiliating cameo dismissing half the nation as extremists after BET Awards host Taraji Henson questioned her about the upcoming election.

“Yeah, girl I’m out here in these streets, and let me tell you, there is so much at stake in this moment,” Harris said.

“The majority of us believe in freedom and equality,” she continued. “But these extremists, as they say— they [sic] ‘not like us.'”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
House Rep. Proposes Impeaching Failed ‘Border Czar’ Kamala
Next article
Harris Campaign Accuses Trump of Trying to ‘Steal Election’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com