CNN Gets Extra Cringey Analyzing Kamala’s Attempt to Be Hip

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Leftist media undertook a pitiful attempt to make Vice President Kamala Harris seem hip after Democrat party elites decided to anoint her their 2024 presidential nominee, Twitchy reported.

In order to make the wooden and frequently pedantic Harris seem more appealing to Gen-Z voters, her campaign recently arranged a cross-promotional marketing tie-in with British pop singer Charli XCX.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

A post on X alluding to her recent hit song referred to Harris as “Brat” generated buzz on social-media, according to the once-edgy Rolling Stone, which has drastically pivoted from a countercultural institution to leading propaganda mouthpiece for the leftist establishment.

“Vice President Kamala Harris’ declaration that she’s in it to win it on July 21 was met by tons of mostly positive reactions from musicians and celebrities who want to see her beat Donald Trump in November,” beamed the fanzine. “But none hit with quite the culture-shaking force of three words from Charli XCX.”

However, the magazine’s latest breakdown of the “Brat Summer” was nowhere near as cringey as the awkward attempt on Monday that a CNN panel made to explain it to their low-info and decidedly unhip audience.

In a segment of The Lead, host Jake Tapper introduced CNN’s “Gen Z Correspondent,” to explain the meaning of Brat as “just that girl who’s a little messy and likes to party, and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.”

Other panelists nodded approvingly at the Harris campaign’s strategy for reaching younger voters—and perhaps shoring up her support in the LGBT community, where Charli XCX has a cult-like following.

According to Tapper, someone “very clever” on the Harris campaign was “going right for them in a language of their own.”

However, several Twitter users criticized the corporate media network. One called it “sad to watch,” while another suggested that it was the “funniest news clip I have ever seen.”

this is one of the funniest news clips I have ever seen — ryan (@ryanlong03) July 22, 2024

This is not the first time that Harris has embarrassed herself trying to appear to be one of the people.

Last month, she appeared in a humiliating cameo dismissing half the nation as extremists after BET Awards host Taraji Henson questioned her about the upcoming election.

“Yeah, girl I’m out here in these streets, and let me tell you, there is so much at stake in this moment,” Harris said.

“The majority of us believe in freedom and equality,” she continued. “But these extremists, as they say— they [sic] ‘not like us.'”