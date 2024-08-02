Quantcast
Thursday, August 1, 2024

Biological Male Forces Tearful Female Olympic Boxer to Forfeit after 46-Second Beatdown

'I got into the ring to fight. I didn't give up, but one punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I'm going out with my head held high...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Angela Carini
Angela Carini / IMAGE: @RepMTG via YouTube

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Italian boxer Angela Carini bowed out of an Olympic boxing match with Algerian transgender boxer Imane Khelif, after 46 seconds of fighting, according to Fox News.

After several seconds of fighting, Carini got her cornermen to call off the bout. The referee called the match for Khelif as Carini walked away and broke down in tears.

Reports indicated that Carini had an argument with her coaches about the fairness of the bout.

“I got into the ring to fight,” she said, via Italy’s ANSA. “I didn’t give up, but one punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I’m going out with my head held high.”

Emanuele Renzini, Carini’s coach, said both she and all of Italy wanted Carini to refuse to fight at all.

“It would have been easier not to show up, because all of Italy had been asking her not to fight for days,” she said. “But Angela was motivated and wanted to do it. Of course, when she met her opponent at the draw, she said ‘it’s not fair.'”

Khelif previously failed to meet gender eligibility standards in the 2023 World Championships, hosted by the International Boxing Association.

The tests proved that Khelif and a few other boxers had XY chromosomes, attempting to pose as women to gain access to the competition.

Khelif and the Algerian Olympic Committee denied the claims.

One Italian news outlet reported that Khelif was intersex, not transgender.

“In contrast to the reports that have been circulating, the Algerian athlete Imane Khelif is not a trans woman,” said Rosario Coco, president of Gaynet Communications in Italy. “From the information we have about her, she is an intersex person, who has always socialized as a woman and has a sporting history in women’s competitions.”

Women competing against biological men in female sports competitions are often left severely injured, including Payton McNabb, who was paralyzed by a ball spiked by a transgender competitor.

“It’s dangerous to have the two sexes competing together, and just not ok,” she said regarding Carini’s bout. “This is morally wrong and evil… It used to be illegal for men to beat up women, and now people are putting it on TV and watching it. It’s such a weird reality we are living in now.”

