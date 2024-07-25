Trump Turns Sites on “Lyin’ Kamala” in First Rally Since Biden Dropped from Race

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Charlotte, NC—After trouncing President Joe Biden in the polls so badly that he was abandoned by his own party, presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has turned his attention to his next foe: Vice President Kamala Harris—or as Trump deemed her, “Lyin’ Kamala.”

Trump didn’t mince his words about his new challenger when addressing a packed crowd Wednesday at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Kamala has been driving force behind every disastrous Biden policy,” Trump said, calling her the worst vice president in U.S. history.

“I was supposed to be nice. They said something happened to me when I was shot. I became nice,” Trump noted, setting the tone for a high-energy speech that attacked Harris on numerous fronts. “When you’re dealing with these people, you can’t be nice.”

The loudest crowd I’ve ever been in was the first time LeBron James came back to Cleveland after leaving for Miami.

This came close, except unlike in Cleveland, the energy was positive! pic.twitter.com/XZ6FzoUGoV — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) July 25, 2024

Trump hit Harris particularly hard on immigration. The so-called “border czar,” he said that Harris never actually visited the border (she did make a trip to El Paso in June 2021 in an allegedly “sanitized” visit).

Trump said Harris has presided over millions of illegal border crossings, referencing the now-famous immigration chart that saved his life on July 13—it’s widely believed that him turning his head to look at the chart is the reason the assassin’s bullet only grazed his ear.

Trump also poked fun at Harris’s campaign strategy.

“‘I’m the prosecutor; he’s the convicted felon.’ That’s their campaign. I don’t think they’re going to buy it,” Trump said, recounting Harris’s support for allowing violent felons out of jail.

Trump then raised a more serious point about Harris’s track record as vice president. He noted that she was a part of the conspiracy to cover up Biden’s declining cognitive abilities. He asked: If she couldn’t be trusted to notify the public about the President’s failing health, how can she be trusted for anything else?

“He can be President, but he can’t stand trial. What’s that about?” Trump said, referencing Special Counsel Robert Hur’s decision not to prosecute Biden because of his poor memory.

“If Kamala will lie to you so brazenly about Joe’s mental capacity, she’ll lie to you about anything. And she’s unfit to lead, just like Joe.”

Along with making serious points about Harris, Trump went old school—throwing the crowd red meat with his signature slogan: “Kamala: You’re fired! Get out of here!”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.