Scott Presler Wants to Replace Corrupt Election Official

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Founder of Early Vote Action and grassroots organizer Scott Presler, who ensured President-elect Donald Trump won Pennsylvania, attended a Bucks County commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday and told one of the officials that she would lose her job in 2027.

“Just told democrat Commissioner Diane Marseglia to her face that we are — peacefully — coming after her seat in 2027. Video incoming,” he wrote.

In another post on Twitter, Presler wrote that he congratulated Trump in front of the corrupt commissioners.

Before posting the video of his speech, Presler also stated that the room was packed with people.

“There are so many people that they have to have an overflow room,” he wrote.

After that, he posted a video of his viral speech.

“I told Democrat Commissioner Diane Marseglia to her face, ‘Peacefully, we are coming for your seat in 2027 — if you don’t resign today.’ She replied, ‘Have at it.’ Also called for Marc Elias & his cronies to be disbarred from practicing in Pennsylvania. Bucks County roared,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, Presler wrote that he hopes he made conservatives “proud,” adding that he and his team “aren’t stopping or slowing down for a gosh darn second.”

The recent news came after Republican candidate David McCormick won the Senate seat in Pennsylvania, which resulted in his Democratic opponent, Bob Casey, refusing to concede the race.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also refused to allow McCormick to attend Senate orientation, which the newly-elected Senator attended after conservatives pushed back against Schumer’s election denialism.

While that was happening, Democrats in Pennsylvania were working overtime to steal the Senate seat for Casey. After the Republican National Committee informed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court about Democrats blatantly trying to steal the election by counting illegal ballots, the Court stated for the second time that the election officials must stop doing that.

This resulted in Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., and one of the election commissioners, Ellis-Marseglia, whom Presler addressed in his speech, gaslighting Americans by saying that their open admission of the election steal was misunderstood.

Presler also stated that he is committed to turning historically deep blue New Jersey into a conservative state.

In one of his Twitter posts, he wrote, “I make a commitment right here and now that we will be registering new Republican voters in New Jersey and commit time in 2025 to the gubernatorial election.”