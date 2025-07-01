Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Noem Accuses Anti-ICE App Developer of Obstructing Justice

'Our brave ICE law enforcement face a 500% increase in assaults against them...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kristi Noem, Donald Trump
Kristi Noem welcomes former President Donald Trump to the stage. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that “ICEBlock,” an app designed to alert individuals of immigration enforcement operations, appeared to constitute obstruction of justice. 

“This sure looks like obstruction of justice,” Noem wrote on X, responding to a CNN segment about the controversial app. She also warned that the app threatens the safety of ICE agents by putting a target on their backs. 

“Our brave ICE law enforcement face a 500% increase in assaults against them,” she said. “If you obstruct or assault our law enforcement, we will hunt you down and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” 

Noem’s comments followed a CNN story on tech developer Joshua Aaron, who created ICEBlock to push back against President Donald Trump’s ICE raids across the country. 

ICEBlock works by encouraging users to report suspected ICE sightings and broadcasts alerts to others nearby. The app now has more than 20,000 users. 

“When I saw what was happening in this country, I wanted to do something to fight back,” Aaron told CNN, before comparing ICE raids to operations similar of Nazi Germany. “We’re literally watching history repeat itself.” 

According to Aaron, the app does not collect personal data and allows users to report ICE sightings anonymously. 

“We don’t want anybody’s device ID, IP address, location,” Aaron said. “We don’t want anything being discoverable. And so, this is 100% anonymous and free for anybody who wants to use it.” 

