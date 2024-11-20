Quantcast
Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Pa. Gov. Slammed for Lying about Blatant Election-Theft Attempt

'He claims there was a lack of clarity about the law. There was no lack of clarity. [She] announced what she was doing! Liar!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Josh Shapiro
Josh Shapiro / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Gov. Josh Shapiro, DPa., was criticized by conservatives for not preventing election fraud in his state and then lying about leftists trying to steal the election for former Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

On Monday, after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court stated for the second time that the election officials cannot count illegal ballots after the election was over, Shapiro released a letter in which he tried to defend himself and partisan election officials by writing that there was “a lack of legal clarity surrounding undated mail-in ballots.”

“As counties continued counting ballots from the 2024 general election and a mandatory statewide recount begins in the U.S. Senate race, they were confronted with a lack of legal clarity surrounding undated mail-in ballots that caused significant confusion and put counties in a challenging legal position,” he wrote.

Shapiro then noted that county officials “were damned if they did and damned if they didn’t,” potentially facing “legal challenges.”

Conservatives on Twitter quickly criticized Shapiro for lying about what happened.

“Josh Shapiro just released a new letter lying about the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. He claims there was a lack of clarity about the law. There was no lack of clarity. [She] announced what she was doing! Liar!” Senior Editor at Human Events, Jack Posobeic, wrote.

Posobeic also published a video in which he mocked Shapiro, pointing out that his chances of becoming president of the United States in 2028 had become very low.

Sen. Kim Ward, R-Pa., also criticized Shapiro, claiming that his letter “is nothing but excuses” and that the Democratic officials ignored the law, even though “there was no confusion” in it.

“Stop protecting lawbreakers, Governor. Pennsylvanians deserve accountability, not a false narrative,” she wrote.

Assistant News Director of Florida’s Voice Eric Daugherty also stated that Shapiro wanted the election commissioners to steal the state election because he never sent police to arrest the officials who declared they were defying a court order by counting illegal ballots.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Bucks County Board of Commissioners Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia also tried to defend herself by claiming that her comments about violating the Pennsylvania Supreme Court were taken out of context and blaming “misinterpretation of [an] inartfully worded statement on [her] part.”

“Please don’t send me to jail because I announced to the world my intent to deliberately break the law,” Senior Writer Mark Hemingway of the Real Clear Investigations wrote, clearly mocking Ellis-Marseglia.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer also criticized Ellis-Marseglia, comparing her to a child “caught with their hand in the cookie jar.”

“She got caught,” he wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
LA Passes ‘Sanctuary’ Law for Illegals Despite Past Complaints Over Border Crisis
Next article
Athletes Turn Trump’s ‘YMCA’ Fistpump into Hot Dance Craze

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com