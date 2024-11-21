Quantcast
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Left Recycles Same Old Tired Smear Tactics Against Trump Nominee Sean Duffy

'Examples like this are why no one trusts the media...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing July 18, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Duffy to be Transportation Secretary. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Just like clockwork, the left has dredged up decades-old footage of Sean Duffy, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Transportation, in what appears to be yet another smear campaign against the incoming Republican administration. 

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, and Matt Gaetz, tapped for Attorney General, already face baseless allegations of sexual misconduct.  

Hegseth and Gaetz vehemently deny the seemingly coordinated claims. However, this has not stopped the left and their allies in the media from recycling the accusations. 

Their latest target appears to be Duffy, a devoted husband of 25 years, and father of nine children, who starred on MTV’s The Real World: Boston as a young law student. 

Several outlets reported Wednesday that scenes from the reality show depicted Duffy, then a single 25-year-old, as a partygoer and flirtatious man.

One of the scenes showed Duffy jokingly flirting with co-star Genesis Moss, a lesbian. According to the Daily Mail, Duffy once asked Moss to “feel my noodle.” 

In 2021, Moss spoke fondly of Duffy, describing his ambition to one day become president. She noted that all the co-stars once shared a group chat.   

After graduating from law school, Duffy ran to serve as district attorney of Wisconsin’s Ashland County, a job he held from 2002 until 2010. He then became a member of Congress, representing Wisconsin’s 7th District from 2011 to 2019.

Duffy resigned from Congress to care for his newborn daughter, who was born with a heart problem. He met his wife and fellow Real World co-star Rachel Campos-Duffy in the 1990s. Campos-Duffy is now a Fox News anchor.  

On X, several conservatives called out the left for their unsuccessful attempts to tarnish Duffy’s image. Duffy’s daughter, podcast host Evita Duffy-Alfonso, humorously posted on X: “The Real World: White House Congrats, dad!”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Scott Presler Wants to Replace Corrupt Election Official

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com