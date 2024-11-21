Left Recycles Same Old Tired Smear Tactics Against Trump Nominee Sean Duffy

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Just like clockwork, the left has dredged up decades-old footage of Sean Duffy, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Transportation, in what appears to be yet another smear campaign against the incoming Republican administration.

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, and Matt Gaetz, tapped for Attorney General, already face baseless allegations of sexual misconduct.

Hegseth and Gaetz vehemently deny the seemingly coordinated claims. However, this has not stopped the left and their allies in the media from recycling the accusations.

Their latest target appears to be Duffy, a devoted husband of 25 years, and father of nine children, who starred on MTV’s The Real World: Boston as a young law student.

By sex life, they must be referring the 9 kids he has with the same woman that’s been married to for 25 years… https://t.co/ae6yVxnw9V — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 20, 2024

Several outlets reported Wednesday that scenes from the reality show depicted Duffy, then a single 25-year-old, as a partygoer and flirtatious man.

One of the scenes showed Duffy jokingly flirting with co-star Genesis Moss, a lesbian. According to the Daily Mail, Duffy once asked Moss to “feel my noodle.”

In 2021, Moss spoke fondly of Duffy, describing his ambition to one day become president. She noted that all the co-stars once shared a group chat.

After graduating from law school, Duffy ran to serve as district attorney of Wisconsin’s Ashland County, a job he held from 2002 until 2010. He then became a member of Congress, representing Wisconsin’s 7th District from 2011 to 2019.

Duffy resigned from Congress to care for his newborn daughter, who was born with a heart problem. He met his wife and fellow Real World co-star Rachel Campos-Duffy in the 1990s. Campos-Duffy is now a Fox News anchor.

Former Congressman and Fox Business host Sean Duffy, selected by Donald Trump as his Transportation Secretary, is a devout Catholic and father of nine children. His wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, also a Fox News host, once expressed their philosophy with this remark: “I always tell… pic.twitter.com/z40l8O531S — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) November 19, 2024

On X, several conservatives called out the left for their unsuccessful attempts to tarnish Duffy’s image. Duffy’s daughter, podcast host Evita Duffy-Alfonso, humorously posted on X: “The Real World: White House Congrats, dad!”

The Real World: White House Congrats, dad!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YvnWByQ5O4 — Evita Duffy-Alfonso (@evitaduffy_1) November 18, 2024

Sean Duffy was an Assistant District Attorney for 8 years, a Member of Congress for 8 years representing Wisconsin, and Politico calls him a “reality TV star”? INSANE https://t.co/KcBe1cPp62 — Brian Martinez (@BrianMartinezWI) November 18, 2024