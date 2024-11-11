Quantcast
Monday, November 11, 2024

Election-Denier Schumer Refusing to Allow Sen.-Elect McCormick to Attend Orientation

'With over 100,000 ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania, the race has not been decided. As is custom, we will invite the winner once the votes are counted...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Chuck Schumer
Chuck Schumer / PHOTO: Senate TV via AP

(Headline USA) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is refusing to allow Sen.-elect Dave McCormick, R-Pa., to attend Senate orientation this week despite the race having been called in his favor.

Schumer is withholding his invitation to McCormick because he does not believe McCormick’s race against ousted Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is over, Schumer’s office said.

The New York Democrat also claimed Casey must concede the race first, which he has not done.

“With over 100,000 ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania, the race has not been decided,” a spokesperson for Schumer said. “As is custom, we will invite the winner once the votes are counted.”

Republicans blasted Schumer and the other Senate Democrats for denying the results of the Pennsylvania Senate race.

“What happened to all the demands that our leaders accept the outcome of the elections?” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote on X.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., one of the Republicans in the running to take over as Senate Majority Leader next year, blasted Schumer’s politicking as “beyond unacceptable.”

Thune added, “The voters of Pennsylvania have spoken. Looking forward to having Dave’s strong voice in the Senate Republican Conference.”

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, even offered to “personally escort” McCormick to the orientation and invited his Republican colleagues to join him.

“I’m willing to personally escort @DaveMcCormickPA into the Capitol for new-senator orientation. I’d like to see how they’d keep him out if he literally walked into ‘the room where it happens’,” Lee said on Sunday, adding, “I’d welcome other senators to join us!”

Casey has also refused to accept the outcome of the election, saying he will not concede until every vote is counted.

“I have dedicated my life to making sure Pennsylvanians’ voices are heard, whether on the floor of the Senate or in a free and fair election,” Casey wrote on X on Thursday. “We must allow that process to play out and ensure that every vote that is eligible to be counted will be counted.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Yale Psychiatrist Promotes Shunning Trump Voters During the Holidays
Next article
Ex-GOP Rep. Zeldin Named Trump’s New EPA Administrator

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com