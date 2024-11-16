Dems Openly Steal Election in Swing State

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democrats in Pennsylvania are still trying to steal one of the Senate seats.

The Washington Examiner reported that Bucks County commissioners decided to count ballots without proper signatures, thus violating a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling earlier this year.

“I think we all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country, and people violate laws anytime they want,” Diane Marseglia, one of the board members, said. “So for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention to it.”

Republicans from Bucks County quickly responded to the recent news, adding that their lawyers are handling the problem.

“Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted today to count illegal ballots against PA Supreme Court ruling, in an attempt to aid former Senator Bob Casey,” Bucks County GOP wrote. “Thank you to Republican Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo for making a motion to uphold the law! Our attorneys are working with attorneys from the PAGOP and RNC to address this matter.”

People on Twitter quickly responded to the blatant steal of the Senate seat.

“They are openly trying to count illegal ballots in Pennsylvania! Unreal,” Elon Musk wrote.

Even Catholic priests, like Fr. Calvin Robinson, responded to the recent news.

“They are cheating. You know they are cheating. They know you know they are cheating. They will continue to cheat, regardless. Shameless disrespect, undermining democracy and their roles within it,” he wrote.

Others also pointed out the hypocrisy on the Left regarding election interference.

“If Bucks County had Republican officials that were counting ballots in violation of a court order, they would’ve already been arrested by Merrick Garland DOJ. And we all know it,” @DefiyantlyFree wrote, adding that Republicans need to sue Democrats for stealing the Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Republican chairman Michael Whatley also responded to the recent news, stating that the Republican National Committee already filed several lawsuits.

“The RNC has filed four lawsuits over this already and will fight for as long as necessary. This is the exact kind of left-wing election interference that undermines voter confidence,” he wrote.

Some conservatives also rhetorically asked why Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., doesn’t do anything to prevent this from happening.

“Does Governor Shapiro have any comment about the fact that Bucks County violated a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling and counted ballots illegally for Democrats in the Senate race? The guy who keeps talking about election integrity? Or is he just a hypocrite?” @DefiyantlyFree wrote.