Quantcast
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Activist Credited w/ Flipping Pa. Red Sets Sights on New Jersey

'America owes this man a beer...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Scott Presler
Scott Presler / IMAGE: @ScottPresler via Twitter

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Conservative activist Scott Presler announced Monday he was planning to turn his focus on registering New Jersey Republican voters after helping turn Pennsylvania red in the 2024 election.

“I make a commitment right here & now that we will be registering new Republican voters in New Jersey & commit time in 2025 to the gubernatorial election,” Presler wrote on X.

Trump lost New Jersey to Vice President Kamala Harris by roughly 5 points; however in the 2020 election he lost the state by 16 points to now-President Joe Biden.

Other indicators suggested that the political divide in the historically deep-blue state had begun to narrow even as recently as 2021, when Gov. Phil Murphy, who was criticized for imposing draconian COVID mandates, faced a serious re-election challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Republicans circulated a memo following the 2022 midterm election addressing possible strategies to flip the state.

“New Jerseyans realize the one-party rule in Trenton has failed them as their policies have led the Garden State to have an unfriendly business climate, egregious tax hikes, and soaring crime,” wrote Edith Jorge Tuñon, deputy executive director of the Republican State Leadership Committee“Voters are ready to elect more state Republicans who will be laser-focused on commonsense policies and stripping away Democrats’ overbearing power of governing.” 

Trump stunned political watchers by drawing an estimated crowd of 100,000 to a rally at the New Jersey shore in May.

Presler founded Early Vote Action with the focus on getting members of the GOP Party to register and commit to vote.

The activist focused on Pennsylvania in the 2024 election and was able to get the Amish to turn out to cast a ballot.

Presler spoke with Donald Trump Jr. in a March interview and discussed how Amish notoriously do not vote.

He said he spent a large portion of time speaking with members of the Amish community in Lancaster, Pa., and explained how their way of life was under attack by the Democratic Party.

“Please vote,” he recalled telling individuals. “Please help save our country.”

He added that on one of the days EVA was registering voters, one out of every five people were Amish.

Trump ended up winning Pennsylvania by 2 points. He previously lost the state in 2020 to Biden by only 1.2 points.

Presler’s group went to events such as “gun shows, places of worship, rodeos, farmers markets, & even mud sales” to try to register Americans to vote, according to a social media post from the founder.

While Presler said he was going to turn his focus on New Jersey, the group will continue to register voters in Pennsylvania.

The activist has received praise among conservatives for his work to register voters.

“America owes this man a beer,” conservative podcaster Joe Mobley wrote on X.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees after Denying Top Stars Raises: REPORT
Next article
‘Get Hit in the Head’: Biden Gives Startling Response to Reporter Asking About Hostages

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com