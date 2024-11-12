Activist Credited w/ Flipping Pa. Red Sets Sights on New Jersey

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Conservative activist Scott Presler announced Monday he was planning to turn his focus on registering New Jersey Republican voters after helping turn Pennsylvania red in the 2024 election.

“I make a commitment right here & now that we will be registering new Republican voters in New Jersey & commit time in 2025 to the gubernatorial election,” Presler wrote on X.

I make a commitment right here & now that we will be registering new Republican voters in New Jersey & commit time in 2025 to the gubernatorial election. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 11, 2024

Trump lost New Jersey to Vice President Kamala Harris by roughly 5 points; however in the 2020 election he lost the state by 16 points to now-President Joe Biden.

Other indicators suggested that the political divide in the historically deep-blue state had begun to narrow even as recently as 2021, when Gov. Phil Murphy, who was criticized for imposing draconian COVID mandates, faced a serious re-election challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Republicans circulated a memo following the 2022 midterm election addressing possible strategies to flip the state.

“New Jerseyans realize the one-party rule in Trenton has failed them as their policies have led the Garden State to have an unfriendly business climate, egregious tax hikes, and soaring crime,” wrote Edith Jorge Tuñon, deputy executive director of the Republican State Leadership Committee. “Voters are ready to elect more state Republicans who will be laser-focused on commonsense policies and stripping away Democrats’ overbearing power of governing.”

Trump stunned political watchers by drawing an estimated crowd of 100,000 to a rally at the New Jersey shore in May.

The DNC’s worst nightmare is unfolding in New Jersey right now. NFL legend, Lawrence Taylor, openly endorsing Trump, and vowing that his entire family will never vote Democrat again. This is a microcosm of the larger ongoing movement away from the Left. America wants Trump! pic.twitter.com/ItLITU08Pa — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) May 12, 2024

Presler founded Early Vote Action with the focus on getting members of the GOP Party to register and commit to vote.

The activist focused on Pennsylvania in the 2024 election and was able to get the Amish to turn out to cast a ballot.

Presler spoke with Donald Trump Jr. in a March interview and discussed how Amish notoriously do not vote.

We Are Registering Amish to Vote Joe Biden “won” Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes: ▪️There are 80,000 Amish in PA

▪️There are 80,000 truckers in PA

▪️There are 800,000 veterans in PA

▪️There are 930,000 hunters in PA If we register to vote & mobilize these coalitions, we will win.… pic.twitter.com/WED8Q5E78y — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 2, 2024

He said he spent a large portion of time speaking with members of the Amish community in Lancaster, Pa., and explained how their way of life was under attack by the Democratic Party.

“Please vote,” he recalled telling individuals. “Please help save our country.”

He added that on one of the days EVA was registering voters, one out of every five people were Amish.

Trump ended up winning Pennsylvania by 2 points. He previously lost the state in 2020 to Biden by only 1.2 points.

Presler’s group went to events such as “gun shows, places of worship, rodeos, farmers markets, & even mud sales” to try to register Americans to vote, according to a social media post from the founder.

Bought a home in Pennsylvania just to vote for Donald Trump. I’m settling down & making this my home. Here to stay. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/J2GuHacyY0 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 5, 2024

While Presler said he was going to turn his focus on New Jersey, the group will continue to register voters in Pennsylvania.

The activist has received praise among conservatives for his work to register voters.

“America owes this man a beer,” conservative podcaster Joe Mobley wrote on X.