Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Musk’s Ex-Friend Warns Billionaire is Sharpening Knife to Attack Trump

'Knowing Elon the way I know him, I do think he’s going to do everything to damage the president...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Donald Trump and Elon Musk / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) One of billionaire Elon Musk’s former friends issued a prediction about the tech mogul’s next move following his very public feud with President Donald Trump. 

In a Sunday interview with Politico, neuroscientist Philip Low—who had a falling out with Musk—claimed the former DOGE head will try to destroy Trump. 

“I’ve had my share of blowouts with Elon over the years,” Low said. “Knowing Elon the way I know him, I do think he’s going to do everything to damage the president.” 

Low and Musk ended their friendship after Low removed him from the advisory board of a Silicon Valley startup he had founded. 

Musk and Trump’s relationship soured over policy differences and personal feuds between Musk and members of Trump’s cabinet. 

After Trump ousted Musk from DOGE, Musk launched a tirade on social media, accusing Trump of being tied to the Epstein files and claiming Trump only won the presidency because of Musk, among other personal attacks. 

Trump swiftly hit back, threatening to revoke Musk’s multi-billion-dollar government contracts. The feud cooled off shortly after Trump’s warning. 

In remarks to Politico, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields dismissed renewed reporting on the clash. 

“Politico’s fixation on another palace intrigue non-story is laughable and fundamentally unserious,” Fields said. “The President is focused on Making America Great Again by securing our border, turning the economy around, and pursuing peace around the globe.” 

