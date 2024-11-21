Quantcast
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Kari Lake Spotted at Mar-a-Lago, May Get Position in Trump’s Admin.

'[Nobody] deserves more than she does to be put in charge or reforming the broken election system...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kari Lake
Kari Lake / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Kari Lake, who ran for senator in the 2024 election and governor of Arizona in the 2022 election, recently visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

This led to speculation that she may get a position in Trump’s administration after leftists stole the two elections from her.

Great to meet the Legendary @elonmusk. Had a chance to thank him for saving our First Amendment so we Patriots could speak FREELY. So glad he will help shrink down our out-of-control US Government and support our most important rights—our First and Second Amendments,” Lake wrote on Twitter.

Some conservatives also posted a video of Trump and Lake talking inside the building.

“Trump catching up with the great Kari Lake at Mar-a-Lago. I can’t wait to see all the incredible things she’ll do next,” @PU28453638 wrote.

Others also said they hoped Trump would make Lake an “election czar” in his administration.

“If Arizona gets away with stealing the election from @KariLake again, I hope President @realDonaldTrump brings her on as the elections Czar to go after these corrupt election officials and the politicians that have sold out to the cartels and communist traitors!” @BenBergquam wrote.

Many other conservatives on Twitter also suggested Trump should give Lake a job in her administration because Democrats already stole two elections from her in Arizona.

“Kari Lake is incredible. They keep stealing her elections. Maybe Trump should put her in his administration?! What do you think?” @Sassafrass_84 wrote.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers previously suggested that Trump should appoint Lake as a chairman of the Federal Election Commission.

“Lake has been one of the foremost victims of the Left’s war on election integrity… [After] having twice been denied office under the shadiest of circumstances, Lake deserves some concession for having remained steadfast to Trump. And nobody deserves more than she does to be put in charge or reforming the broken election system,” he wrote.

