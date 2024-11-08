Quantcast
Friday, November 8, 2024

Election-Denying Democrat Senator Refuses to Concede in Pa.

'Though there were an estimated 91,000 votes still outstanding [when the AP declared McCormick the winner], there were not enough in areas supporting Casey for him to make up the difference...'

Posted by Editor 1
Bob Casey
Bob Casey / PHOTO: AP

(Christen Smith, The Center Square) Sen. Bob Casey Jr. falsely insisted Thursday that he hadn’t lost his reelection bid just yet, despite outlets like the Associated Press having already declared Republican David McCormick the winner.

In a statement posted to social media, the two-term senator said 100,000 provisional and overseas ballots remained uncounted—a detail supported by the Pennsylvania State Department on Thursday.

Given McCormick’s 31,000-vote lead, the AP’s decision to call the race in his favor was premature, Casey maintained.

“Pennsylvania is where our democratic process was born,” he said on X.

“We must allow that process to play out and ensure that every vote that is eligible to be counted will be counted,” he added. “That is what Pennsylvania deserves.”

AP reporter Mike Catalini defended its methodology for calling the race.

“[T]hough there were an estimated 91,000 votes still outstanding [when the AP declared McCormick the winner], there were not enough in areas supporting Casey for him to make up the difference,” Catalini said.

Like President-elect Donald Trump, McCormick cut into Casey’s margins in purple counties and Democratic bastions across the state.

As of Friday morning, state returns showed the candidates just 0.45 percentage points apart.

Far-left Secretary of State Al Schmidt must order a recount for any races that come in at or below the 0.5 threshold by Thursday of next week, unless the defeated candidate opts out. That recount must be completed by noon on Nov. 19.

The Pentagon was slammed prior to the election for its failure to provide sufficient absentee ballots to troops abroad, many of whom traditionally tend to break in favor of Republican candidates.

It is unclear whether that failure contributed to the uncounted ballots. State law required that all absentee ballots be received by no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The flip pads the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate to 53-45, with races in Arizona and Nevada still to be called, according tothe AP.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rep. Foxx Leads Charge Seeking $15B in Federal Aid for Hurricane Helene Recovery
Next article
WATCH: Trump’s New Security Detail Includes Robot Dog

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com