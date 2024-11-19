Pa. Supreme Court Says Again Dems Lost, Prohibits Counting Illegal Ballots

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Pennsylvania Supreme Court confirmed for the second time that Republican David McCormick won the Senate race during the 2024 election, telling Democrats to stop counting misdated, outdated or otherwise disqualified ballots to steal the seat for former Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

“All respondents, including the Board of Elections in Bucks County, Montgomery County and Philadelphia County, shall comply with the prior ruling of this Court in which we have clarified that mail-in and absentee ballots that fail to comply with the requirements of the Pennsylvania Election Code … shall not be counted for purposes of the election held on [Nov. 5],” the Court wrote.

🚨BREAKING: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has AGAIN ruled in favor of Dave McCormick and the RNC demanding that Democrat counties stop counting misdated, undated, or otherwise disqualified ballots as they attempt to steal the election for Democrat Bob Casey. pic.twitter.com/5uP36qYt3I — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 18, 2024

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley also responded to the recent news.

“No more excuses. Election officials in Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and other counties have absolutely no choice but to reject illegal ballots. We will hold them to it. Protect The Vote!” he wrote.

MCCORMICK/CASEY RECOUNT UPDATE: Following our latest RNC lawsuit, today the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled yet again that undated ballots CANNOT BE COUNTED. No more excuses. Election officials in Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and other counties have absolutely no choice… — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) November 18, 2024

Republicans from Bucks County also celebrated the recent decision.

“We won!… This is a victory for election integrity and the rule of law. We shall continue to work hard and be vigilant!” @BucksGOP wrote.

We won! The PA Supreme Court issued a ruling today ordering that all 67 PA County Boards Of Election shall comply with their earlier ruling and SHALL NOT COUNT misdated and undated ballots. This is a victory for election integrity and the rule of law. We shall continue to… pic.twitter.com/V7PktrddP9 — Bucks GOP (@BucksGOP) November 18, 2024

RNC Chairwoman Lara Trump also shared Whatley’s post regarding election integrity.

Reminder: it is STILL illegal to count votes that are improperly dated. PA Supreme Court ruled on this AGAIN. 👇🏽 https://t.co/WnJoiBw7Tz — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) November 18, 2024

Founder of Early Vote Action, Scott Presler, also celebrated the recent Court’s decision.

“VICTORY!… This is a huge win for election integrity — thank you, RNC. We’re showing up [on] Wednesday, anyway,” he wrote, referring to the Bucks County commissioners’ meeting that he and other election integrity activists would attend to stop Democrats stealing the Senate seat for Casey.

VICTORY! The Pennsylvania Supreme Court just affirmed that Bucks County — & all 67 counties — must comply with/ NOT counting misdated or undated ballots. This is a huge win for election integrity — thank you RNC. We’re showing up Wednesday, anyway. pic.twitter.com/nT24iBlx0k — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 18, 2024

Conservative lawyer Harmeet Dhillon also exclaimed, “AGAIN!” in response to the recent news.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer also criticized Casey and Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., for not stopping the steal.

It was a 7-0 decision not to count the votes that Casey and his D allies tried to slip through. This is a sad way for Senator Casey to end his career. He should have spoken out against this. So too should Governor Shapiro. https://t.co/vKVnsgtujO — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 18, 2024

Other conservatives also suggested that people involved in the stealing of the Senate seat should be put behind bars.

🚨 #BREAKING: The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has sided with the McCormick campaign, and ordered Bucks County to STOP counting illegal ballots This is HUGE news! 🔥 The Democrats on the Bucks County Commission openly admitted they would start counting un/misdated ballots, which… pic.twitter.com/gwcMM1vHHq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 18, 2024

This cannot be allowed to continue. If they insist on counting illegal ballots, these people need to be charged. https://t.co/YBj10MivAu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 18, 2024

Why has nobody been arrested yet for the counting of invalid ballots in PA? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 18, 2024

The recent news came after McCormick won the race, and election-denying Casey refused to concede. This resulted in the recount that Democrats tried to use to steal Casey’s seat. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also refused to accept the election results, prohibiting McCormick from attending Senate orientation.

Even the far-left Washington Post published an opinion piece in which it criticized Democrats for not accepting the election results.