Quantcast
Monday, November 18, 2024

Pa. Supreme Court Says Again Dems Lost, Prohibits Counting Illegal Ballots

'VICTORY!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Pennsylvania mail in ballots
Luzerne County officials continue to count mail in ballots in a courtroom at the Luzerne County Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. /PHOTO: The Citizens' Voice via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Pennsylvania Supreme Court confirmed for the second time that Republican David McCormick won the Senate race during the 2024 election, telling Democrats to stop counting misdated, outdated or otherwise disqualified ballots to steal the seat for former Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

“All respondents, including the Board of Elections in Bucks County, Montgomery County and Philadelphia County, shall comply with the prior ruling of this Court in which we have clarified that mail-in and absentee ballots that fail to comply with the requirements of the Pennsylvania Election Code … shall not be counted for purposes of the election held on [Nov. 5],” the Court wrote.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley also responded to the recent news.

“No more excuses. Election officials in Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and other counties have absolutely no choice but to reject illegal ballots. We will hold them to it. Protect The Vote!” he wrote.

Republicans from Bucks County also celebrated the recent decision.

“We won!… This is a victory for election integrity and the rule of law. We shall continue to work hard and be vigilant!” @BucksGOP wrote.

RNC Chairwoman Lara Trump also shared Whatley’s post regarding election integrity.

Founder of Early Vote Action, Scott Presler, also celebrated the recent Court’s decision.

“VICTORY!… This is a huge win for election integrity — thank you, RNC. We’re showing up [on] Wednesday, anyway,” he wrote, referring to the Bucks County commissioners’ meeting that he and other election integrity activists would attend to stop Democrats stealing the Senate seat for Casey.

Conservative lawyer Harmeet Dhillon also exclaimed, “AGAIN!” in response to the recent news.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer also criticized Casey and Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., for not stopping the steal.

Other conservatives also suggested that people involved in the stealing of the Senate seat should be put behind bars.

The recent news came after McCormick won the race, and election-denying Casey refused to concede. This resulted in the recount that Democrats tried to use to steal Casey’s seat. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also refused to accept the election results, prohibiting McCormick from attending Senate orientation.

Even the far-left Washington Post published an opinion piece in which it criticized Democrats for not accepting the election results.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYC Bakery Booms after Whoopi Goldberg Slandered It on ‘The View’
Next article
Pentagon Gets Rid of DEI Evidence Before Trump Takes Office

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com