Saturday, January 25, 2025

Harris’s Supermarket Surprise: Kamala Faces the Real Impact of Her Policies Post-Election

‘Kamala Harris goes grocery shopping for the first time in years and realizes why she lost so badly…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff / IMAGE: @TonyLaneNV via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Former Vice President Kamala Harris took the grocery store by storm Thursday in her first public outing since President Donald Trump’s swearing-in pushed her out of Washington, D.C.

Harris appeared surprised as she perused the aisles of the 99 Ranch Market Asian Grocery in Westwood, Calif. with her husband, Doug Emhoff. Social media users suggested that the failed 2024 presidential nominee finally faced inflated food prices caused by the Biden-Harris administration.

“Kamala Harris goes grocery shopping for the first time in years and realizes why she lost so badly,” Abigail Jackson, the communications director for Sen. Josh Hawley, wrote on X.

At the end of Trump’s first term, inflation sat at just 1.4% in Jan. 2021, according to the consumer price index (CPI). The Republican president railed against the Biden-Harris cost-of-living crisis throughout the 2024 campaign, hitting hard that inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022 under Democrat rule.

Harris and Emhoff were filmed checking out at the grocery store in what Nevada political influencer Tony Lane called “just another staged photo op.”

A young cashier checked out Harris’s groceries as another employee wearing a COVID-19 mask bagged her food. As she walked out, the former vice president was asked, “How’s it feel to be home, Ms. Harris?”

Harris waved and said, “Thank you,” as she and her husband ditched their cart to carry out plastic grocery bags.

“The two were seen using plastic bags, even though Harris had campaigned before on banning plastic straws,” journalist Andy Ngo pointed out.

Faking her grocery store run as a “PR stunt” is not out of the realm of possibilities for Harris, as she pretended to shop for Doritos with former running mate Tim Walz on the campaign trail. In Aug. 2024, they filmed an awkward video that required multiple takes.

Harris even admitted that grocery prices were astronomical during her campaign, telling a town hall participant, “I think most Americans know that it. The price of groceries is still too high.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
