Cruz Suggests Trump ‘Needs’ to Investigate Biden Crime Family

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, suggested Friday on his podcast that President Donald Trump “needs” to investigate former President Joe Biden and his family of criminals.

Trump issued an ominous warning Wednesday on Hannity when he mentioned that Biden pardoned his corrupt family members, but he forgot to pardon himself. Cruz echoed the Republican president’s sentiment by pointing out that the Biden Crime Family should be held accountable.

President Donald Trump pointed out that while Joe Biden was busy giving everybody pardons, he forgot to pardon himself. Whoops 👀 pic.twitter.com/YquF5oux3b — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) January 22, 2025

“The scandal was always that the entire Biden family made millions of dollars selling favors from the big guy, selling favors from Joe Biden,” the senator said.

As Trump was participating in inaugural festivities on Monday, Biden spent the last moments of his presidency issuing pardons to brother James B. Biden and his wife Sara Jones Biden, sister Valerie Biden Owens and her husband John T. Owens, and his brother Francis B. Biden, according to the New York Post. He pardoned Hunter Biden in early Dec. 2024.

Cruz criticized the Justice Department under Biden for probing former First Son Hunter Biden’s drug crime and gun crime “rather than examining the corruption.”

He said, “That’s exactly what they did. And so, I think that corruption needs to be investigated.”

Beating Democrat Obstruction on Trump Cabinet Nominees, plus Border Executive Orders, and Biden Pardons. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts. https://t.co/zNt7BWEu2a — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2025

“Moments before he left office, he pardoned the rest of his family because they were all involved in the corruption. They were all involved in selling favors, and so right now, the only one with potential liability is Joe Biden himself,” Cruz told his listeners, calling it “interesting” that Biden did not pardon himself.

Cruz wondered aloud if Biden’s failure to pardon himself could results in “real consequences.” He added that receiving pardons opened up the possibility that members of the Biden family could be subpoenaed to testify before Congress.

“The Fifth Amendment says that you can’t be forced to testify against yourself. Now that only applies if you have criminal jeopardy, if you can be prosecuted. Once you’ve been pardoned, you have no criminal jeopardy,” Cruz said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.