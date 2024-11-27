‘Girl, You Lookin’ Rough!’: Kamala Harris Breaks Silence with Booze-Fueled Rant

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris broke her post-election silence Tuesday evening in what social media users speculated was a drunken rant.

Harris kept a low profile after she was defeated by President-elect Donald Trump, vacationing in Kalaoa, Hawaii with her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

In video released by the Democratic National Committee, available in full on the vice president’s YouTube channel, a visibly wiped-out Harris struggled to deliver remarks urging Democrats not to let anyone take their power.

“I just have to remind you. Don’t you every let anybody take your power from you,” she said in the 30-second clip posted on X. “You have the same power that you did before November 5th, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire.”

Social media users immediately responded by suggesting Harris got hammered in Hawaii.

Actor Kevin Sorbo asked, “Have you been drinking?”

Blake Marnell, known as “Brick Suit” posted a meme of Harris, first showing her official airbrushed vice-presidential portrait with the text, “THIS IS YOUR LIVER,” beside a screenshot of Harris from the video saying, “THIS IS YOUR LIVER ON ALCOHOL.”

X influencer Jack Posibiec wrote, “Holy s**t she’s hosed,” while comedian Tim Young suggested Democrats wanted to end Harris’s career by releasing a video where she was seemingly inebriated.

“Oh wow.. she’s taking the loss harder than I thought. How much has she had to drink?” X user @OreoExpress commented.

Comedian Terrence K. Williams posted a video of himself reacting to Harris’s reemergence, donning a red Make America Great Again hat.

He initially looked on with wide eyes as Harris spoke, blinking rapidly before laughing and saying, “Kamala! Girl, where you being, at the bar? Oh my goodness, are you okay? Girl, you lookin’ rough!”

X user @LangmanVince jumped in by saying, “My God, someone, please take that drunk to an AA meeting fast!!”

Former GOP candidate Tony Lane of Nevada called Harris’s return “unreal” and questioned whether she was under the influence of some substance.

Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones said, “Somebody needs to take that Mad Dog 2020 bottle out of her hand. Who allowed her to expose herself with an embarrassing message like this?”

