Kamala Harris Butchers the Pledge of Allegiance

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris butchered the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday, the day she swore in U.S. senators from the 119th Congress.

“Join me in pledging allegiance to our flag,” the defeated Democrat presidential candidate said to senators before proving exactly why President-elect Donald Trump quashed his bid with a historic victory.

Harris recited three words correctly before appearing to forget the Pledge of Allegiance.

She said, “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America…,” before trailing off and demonstrating her lack of leadership with a very unconfident “…the United States of America,” as she seemed to follow the collective voice of the chamber.

OMG. Kamala just messed up saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Thank God Trump wonpic.twitter.com/LrOT2BnYg3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2025

Social media users were fast to call out Harris for her embarrassing gaffe.

“OMG. Kamala Harris just messed up saying the Pledge of Allegiance,” popular conservative X user Libs of TikTok wrote. “Thank God Trump won.”

X influencer @amuse commented that Harris is “one heartbeat away from becoming our next president,” speculating that the vice president’s flub could be attributed to her Canadian roots or just plain drunkenness.

“We may never know,” @amuse added.

Kamala Harris is just one heartbeat away from becoming our next president and yet she can’t remember the pledge of allegiance. Perhaps it is because she grew up in Canada and hates America? Perhaps she’s drunk? Perhaps she’s stupid. We may never know. h/t @CollinRugg pic.twitter.com/R5lJKExKL9 — @amuse (@amuse) January 3, 2025

🚨 LMAO! Kamala Harris just botched the Pledge of Allegiance on the Senate floor What a joke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sCz5THpVO0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2025

It looks like Kamala Harris showed up to the Senate floor DRUNK. She just screwed up the pledge of allegiance. Some people really waited in line to vote for this imbecilic witch.

pic.twitter.com/jrgHkBxNEv — George (@BehizyTweets) January 3, 2025

Political commentator Nick Sortor called Harris a “joke,” while X user @BehizyTweets insulted the vice president as an “imbecilic witch.”

Harris was not the only high-profile politician to spark conversation on social media. Her replacement, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, was spotted laughing as the failed 2024 candidate swore in members of the next Congress.

JD Vance laughing as Kamala Harris swears in new U.S. Senators 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LRot5mia2Z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 3, 2025

Loving the smile JD Vance is giving Kamala Harris as she swears in the new US Senators 😂 pic.twitter.com/W6vW9Wg6xQ — Edgar A Barrios (@Edgar_A_Barrios) January 3, 2025

🚨 JD Vance is smiling at Kamala Harris’s Face as she swears in new United States Senators 😂 I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING 🤣 WE ARE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/AAgIkQ3tVL — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 3, 2025

“Loving the smile JD Vance is giving Kamala Harris as she swears in the new US Senators,” Rep. Mike Johnson’s rapid response director, Edgar B. Barrios, wrote on X.

Trump supporter @MAGAVoice chimed in by saying, “I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING,” in all capital letters with a laughing emoji, adding, “WE ARE SO BACK.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.