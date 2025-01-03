Quantcast
Friday, January 3, 2025

Kamala Harris Butchers the Pledge of Allegiance

'Loving the smile JD Vance is giving Kamala Harris as she swears in the new US Senators...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris butchered the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday, the day she swore in U.S. senators from the 119th Congress.

“Join me in pledging allegiance to our flag,” the defeated Democrat presidential candidate said to senators before proving exactly why President-elect Donald Trump quashed his bid with a historic victory.

Harris recited three words correctly before appearing to forget the Pledge of Allegiance.

She said, “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America…,” before trailing off and demonstrating her lack of leadership with a very unconfident “…the United States of America,” as she seemed to follow the collective voice of the chamber.

Social media users were fast to call out Harris for her embarrassing gaffe.

“OMG. Kamala Harris just messed up saying the Pledge of Allegiance,” popular conservative X user Libs of TikTok wrote. “Thank God Trump won.”

X influencer @amuse commented that Harris is “one heartbeat away from becoming our next president,” speculating that the vice president’s flub could be attributed to her Canadian roots or just plain drunkenness.

“We may never know,” @amuse added.

Political commentator Nick Sortor called Harris a “joke,” while X user @BehizyTweets insulted the vice president as an “imbecilic witch.”

Harris was not the only high-profile politician to spark conversation on social media. Her replacement, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, was spotted laughing as the failed 2024 candidate swore in members of the next Congress.

“Loving the smile JD Vance is giving Kamala Harris as she swears in the new US Senators,” Rep. Mike Johnson’s rapid response director, Edgar B. Barrios, wrote on X.

Trump supporter @MAGAVoice chimed in by saying, “I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING,” in all capital letters with a laughing emoji, adding, “WE ARE SO BACK.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
What Is Turo, the App That Rented Cars Involved in 2 New Year’s Terrorist Attacks?
Next article
Crypto Mogul Do Kwon Pleads Not Guilty in 1st US Court Appearance

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com