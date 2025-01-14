Quantcast
Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Kamala Harris Breaks Tradition, Snubs Vance on Visit to Vice President’s Residence

Harris reportedly claims she was never offered a chance to visit the Naval Observatory before she moved in, but advisers to then-Vice President Mike Pence denied her allegation.

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris broke tradition by refusing to invite Vice President-elect J.D. Vance to the Naval Observatory residence for a formal sit-down or tour before Jan. 20.

Multiple Democrat and Republican sources confirmed Harris’s snub to Vance to CBS News, meaning when Vance, his wife, Usha, and their three children move into the vice president’s residence, it will be their first time there.

Usha Vance’s team reportedly reached out to Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to inquire about how to make their future home safe for their children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, who are all younger than age eight.

However, a Harris political appointee initially refused to give insight on how to childproof the property, CBS News reported.

The incoming second family had more luck communicating with Navy officials who watch over the Naval Observatory, according to the outlet. Navy officials gave the Vances an overview of the residence and provided logistical information before Christmas.

There are no reports that Harris ever extended an olive branch herself to the Vances, but Emhoff reportedly spoke to Usha Vance for 40 minutes in early January.

Harris sources reportedly told the outlet that arrangements are in process to childproof the residence.

Harris reportedly claimed she was never offered a chance to visit the Naval Observatory before she moved in, but advisers to then-Vice President Mike Pence denied her allegation.

They said Harris and Emhoff were invited to the house—even though the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

Despite this, Pence and Harris never had a sit-down meeting at the Naval Observatory ahead of the first Trump-Biden transition, according to the outlet.

Harris did not move into the Naval Observatory until April 2021, three months after President Joe Biden took office, because the residence was in need of repairs, CBS News noted.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MSNBC Sends Rachel Maddow Back to Work for 5 Days a Week Amid Trump’s Return

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com