Kamala Harris Breaks Tradition, Snubs Vance on Visit to Vice President’s Residence

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris broke tradition by refusing to invite Vice President-elect J.D. Vance to the Naval Observatory residence for a formal sit-down or tour before Jan. 20.

Multiple Democrat and Republican sources confirmed Harris’s snub to Vance to CBS News, meaning when Vance, his wife, Usha, and their three children move into the vice president’s residence, it will be their first time there.

Scoop: When JD Vance moves into the Naval Observatory residence on Jan. 20 with his wife Usha and their three young children, it will be his 1st time there. No invitation for a formal sit-down or tour has been extended by VP Kamala Harris, multiple D and R sources told CBS News.… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 14, 2025

Usha Vance’s team reportedly reached out to Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to inquire about how to make their future home safe for their children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, who are all younger than age eight.

However, a Harris political appointee initially refused to give insight on how to childproof the property, CBS News reported.

The incoming second family had more luck communicating with Navy officials who watch over the Naval Observatory, according to the outlet. Navy officials gave the Vances an overview of the residence and provided logistical information before Christmas.

Harris declines to invite Vance for courtesy visit to vice president's residence before inauguration https://t.co/zrQZXOhoys — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 14, 2025

There are no reports that Harris ever extended an olive branch herself to the Vances, but Emhoff reportedly spoke to Usha Vance for 40 minutes in early January.

Harris sources reportedly told the outlet that arrangements are in process to childproof the residence.

Harris reportedly claimed she was never offered a chance to visit the Naval Observatory before she moved in, but advisers to then-Vice President Mike Pence denied her allegation.

They said Harris and Emhoff were invited to the house—even though the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

Despite this, Pence and Harris never had a sit-down meeting at the Naval Observatory ahead of the first Trump-Biden transition, according to the outlet.

Harris did not move into the Naval Observatory until April 2021, three months after President Joe Biden took office, because the residence was in need of repairs, CBS News noted.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.