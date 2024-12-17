Quantcast
‘Yeah, I Did That’: Kamala Harris Smug as Ever in Post-Election Speech to Students

'The true test of our commitment is whether in the face of an obstacle do we throw up our hands and or do we roll up our sleeves?'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: WBFF FOX45 Baltimore via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris was as smug as ever Tuesday morning in a post-election speech to students in Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland.

Harris, 60, blew her own mind as she laced her staple “context in which you exist” line into yet another public appearance following her historic election loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

“The true test of our commitment is whether in the face of an obstacle do we throw up our hands and or do we roll up our sleeves?” the failed presidential candidate rambled with incremental pauses and exaggerated gestures.

Harris stopped for a moment to soak in the silence before laughing after saying, “And as we approach.”

“And I ask you to remember,” Harris continued after the audience was done laughing and cheering at her disjointed phrase, “the context in which you exist.”

The vice president grinned as she folded her hands on the podium. Nodding with sly satisfaction, she told the audience, “Yeah, I did that.”

Harris released a hardy cackle as the crowd began to cheer once more.

Harris has increased her public appearances as the Christmas holiday approaches.

She first reemerged the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, stoking allegations of post-Hawaii drunkenness due to her demeanor, slurred speech and glossy eyes.

In another post-election appearance, Harris rambled to a crowd of Democrats while appearing drunk at a Christmas party at her Naval Observatory residence on Wednesday.

“And I give you permission that if you are going to someone’s house who doesn’t know how to cook, bring your own dish! You know what I’m saying? You know what I’m saying? I’m all about no regrets!” she told the small group in video mocked among conservatives on X.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

