Inside Jill Biden’s Not-So-Secret ‘Frosty’ Feud with Kamala Harris

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) First Lady Jill Biden reportedly has a bone to pick with Vice President Kamala Harris following the failed Democrat presidential candidate’s historic election loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

The relationship between Harris and the wife of 82-year-old President Joe Biden has “at times been frosty” in private meetings, sources familiar with the post-election tension told the Wall Street Journal in a report published Monday.

Jill Biden has reportedly extended her icicles to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who the outlet reported equally received the ire of the Bidens.

After his disastrous CNN debate performance in late June exposed the extent of his cognitive decline, Biden succumbed to a weeks-long pressure campaign by dropping his reelection bid and endorsing his vice president. At the time, multiple outlets reported that Jill Biden was a major force pushing her husband to run for a second term.

White House aides reportedly described the final days of lame duck Biden’s presidency as “depressing” and “draining,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

On Election Day, Jill Biden wore a bright red pantsuit to cast her ballot — an apparent jab at Harris and the Democrats, as that is the color most closely associated with Republican Party. The photo went viral, with many social media users suggesting the first lady’s MAGA-like look was no accident.

During a Veteran’s Day memorial service, video shows Harris uncomfortably seated beside Jill Biden. The tension between the two was palpable as both women appeared to avoid engaging with each other.

Not only did the Democrat first lady offer warm reception as Trump and Biden met in November to discuss a peaceful transfer of power, but she also appeared to mock Harris’s “joy” campaign slogan weeks later during remarks at a White House Christmas event.

Jill Biden’s dislike for Harris became apparent after the vice president, previously a Democrat primary challenger of Biden in 2020, suggested Biden was racist during a televised debate.

In a group call one week after the viral exchange, Jill Biden reportedly told Harris to “go f**k” herself, according to Politico.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f**k yourself,” Jill Biden raged.