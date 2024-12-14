Internet Cheers as Kid Delivers Christmas Correction to Jill Biden’s ‘Happy Holidays’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Social media users cheered Friday as video of a kid correcting First Lady Jill Biden saying “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas” during a White House event went viral.

The leftist first lady welcomed attendees at the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign by uttering the generic seasonal greeting, but children in the audience had low tolerance for her Christmas erasure.

Standing between brightly lit Christmas trees, Jill Biden, wearing a shimmering blazer, waved and said, “Happy Holidays!”

Jill Biden: "Hello kids. Happy Holidays!" Kids in the crowd: "Happy CHRISTMAS!" pic.twitter.com/aPCT1kj7kO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 13, 2024

One child passionately responded by shouting, “Happy Christmas,” prompting the first lady to stop and say, “Happy Christmas” back. Multiple children repeated the celebratory phrase thereafter in an apparent snub to the Democrats’ attempts to avoid explicitly mentioning the Christian holiday.

The Internet rejoiced at the child’s rejection of Jill Biden’s politically correct holiday greeting.

Former NCAA swimmer and Outkick host Riley Gaines wrote, “Even kids get it,” with a laughing emoji.

Even kids get it 😂 https://t.co/4LOK4WHYE4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 13, 2024

Pastor Greg Laurie encouraged Americans to say “Merry Christmas” with pride and joy this year.

“I love this kid!” Laurie wrote on X in part. “This reminds me of the verse, ‘From the mouths of children and infants, You have ordained praise’ (Psalm 8:2). Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world.”

I love this kid! At a recent event, First Lady Jill Biden greeted the crowd with “Happy Holidays,” and a child enthusiastically responded, “Happy Christmas!” This reminds me of the verse, “From the mouths of children and infants, You have ordained praise” (Psalm 8:2). Christmas… pic.twitter.com/TXjQjQnHNf — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) December 14, 2024

Journalist Tommy Robinson said, “The Trump effect is already back!”

ADMIN POST. Jill Biden: "Happy Holidays" Child in the audience: "Happy Christmas!" The Trump effect is already back! pic.twitter.com/NckdW3OF4N — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 14, 2024

Conservative communicator Steve Guest called the child’s correction an “epic response.”

Jill Biden's war on Christmas: "Hello kids, happy holidays!" Epic response from a kid: "Happy Christmas!" pic.twitter.com/fOZQCNqc6j — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2024

X influencer Paul A. Szypula joked that the child educated Jill Biden, who is notorious for emphasizing her career as a teacher.

Jill Biden says “Happy Holidays.” A kid educates her.pic.twitter.com/vMGIssffuA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 13, 2024

Children correct Jill Biden after she shouts, “Happy Holidays.” Jill Biden: “Happy Holidays.” Kids: “Happy CHRISTMAS.” We are so back. ✝️

pic.twitter.com/zCCtKT6wDY — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) December 13, 2024

“We are so back,” conservative Catholic group CatholicVote declared on the social media platform, adding a cross emoji.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.