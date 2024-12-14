Quantcast
Saturday, December 14, 2024

Internet Cheers as Kid Delivers Christmas Correction to Jill Biden’s ‘Happy Holidays’

‘The Trump effect is already back…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Jill Biden
Jill Biden / IMAGE: The White House via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Social media users cheered Friday as video of a kid correcting First Lady Jill Biden saying “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas” during a White House event went viral.

The leftist first lady welcomed attendees at the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign by uttering the generic seasonal greeting, but children in the audience had low tolerance for her Christmas erasure.

Standing between brightly lit Christmas trees, Jill Biden, wearing a shimmering blazer, waved and said, “Happy Holidays!”

One child passionately responded by shouting, “Happy Christmas,” prompting the first lady to stop and say, “Happy Christmas” back. Multiple children repeated the celebratory phrase thereafter in an apparent snub to the Democrats’ attempts to avoid explicitly mentioning the Christian holiday.

The Internet rejoiced at the child’s rejection of Jill Biden’s politically correct holiday greeting.

Former NCAA swimmer and Outkick host Riley Gaines wrote, “Even kids get it,” with a laughing emoji.

Pastor Greg Laurie encouraged Americans to say “Merry Christmas” with pride and joy this year.

“I love this kid!” Laurie wrote on X in part. “This reminds me of the verse, ‘From the mouths of children and infants, You have ordained praise’ (Psalm 8:2). Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world.”

Journalist Tommy Robinson said, “The Trump effect is already back!”

Conservative communicator Steve Guest called the child’s correction an “epic response.”

X influencer Paul A. Szypula joked that the child educated Jill Biden, who is notorious for emphasizing her career as a teacher.

“We are so back,” conservative Catholic group CatholicVote declared on the social media platform, adding a cross emoji.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
