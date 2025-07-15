Report: Epstein Hired Private Goons to Harass FBI Agents

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rolling Stone reported Monday that notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein hired private investigators to follow, intimidate and spy on FBI agents who were investigating him in the mid- to late-2000s.

“They put surveillance on them, they tailed them, pulled their trash, they hired private PIs to investigate the investigators,” one official, who wasn’t named, told the magazine. The official added that a special agent eventually moved to a gated community in an effort to reduce the constant harassment.

The tactics described by the official were similar to what happened to Palm Beach police officers.

“Police reports show that Epstein’s private investigators attempted to conduct interviews while posing as cops; that they picked through Reiter’s trash in search of dirt to discredit him; and that the private investigators were accused of following the girls and their families,” the Herald reported in 2018. “In one case, the father of one girl claimed he had been run off the road by a private investigator, police and court reports show.”

The Rolling Stone report follows last week’s two-page statement from the Justice Department and the FBI, which concluded that Epstein had no clients. The conclusion has outraged Trump supporters, who pointed to past statements from several administration officials that the list ought to be revealed.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had suggested in February that Epstein’s “client list” was sitting on her desk waiting for review, though last week she said she had been referring generally to the Epstein case file and not a specific client list.

Conservative influencers have since demanded to see all the files related to Epstein’s crimes, even as Trump has tried to put the issue to bed.

Over a decade after the FBI’s first investigation, Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging after he was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. But his lawyers contested that claim. Skeptics point to malfunctioning surveillance cameras, sleeping guards, and broken bones in Epstein’s neck as indications that his death was something other than suicide.

Because of Epstein’s extensive fraternization with high-profile politicians and celebrities such as Bill Clinton, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates and many more, some claim that Epstein’s death was actually a hit job to silence him. Proponents of that theory include Maxwell, who’s serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked, and I wondered, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I was sure he was going to appeal, and I was sure he was covered by the non-prosecution agreement,” Maxwell told British reporter Jeremy Kyle of TalkTV in 2023.

The non-prosecution agreement referenced by Maxwell was a sweetheart deal Epstein signed with the Department of Justice in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty to a state charge of procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18. Epstein was housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Stockade, and was reportedly allowed to leave the jail on “work release” for up to 12 hours a day.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.