Jill Biden Wants Joe Biden to ‘Burn Whole Thing Down’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported that Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, urged her husband to “burn the whole thing down,” referring to the entire globalist establishment that the Democratic Party mainly represents.

Among the most well-known people in the establishment are former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media and all of Washington DC with such misguided resentment that I can’t imagine she [isn’t] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment,” the Mail’s insider stated.

According to the insider, Jill wants to explicitly target Pelosi, who was responsible for pushing her husband out of the 2024 election race, calling him and demanding he quit in the hours before he withdrew on June 21.

Democratic mega-donor and attorney from Florida, John Morgan, also said that he thinks Joe forced Harris to replace him in the race as a way to rebel against the treason that Pelosi and Obama orchestrated.

“[Biden] basically had the palace coup from all directions, from George Clooney to Pelosi. I think he got pissed off [and] said, ‘F*** you,’ and gave us Harris,” Morgan said.

Both politicians allegedly didn’t want Harris to run.

“Pelosi had told her delegation that there would be a convention and a nominating process. And Barack Obama did not endorse [Harris] for five days,” Morgan added.

The Mail reported that Morgan had known Biden for decades and had attended a ‘thank you’ dinner for donors at the White House in November.

Conservatives became optimistic after hearing the recent news.

“Whatever [Jill] does to them will be well and mightily deserved, and one can only hope it will be creative and politically painful for them. As long as she’s around, she probably will take down that whole house of cards,” Monica Showalter of the American Thinker wrote. “What a legacy. Have at it, bozos.”

Fox News contributor Steve Cortes also said that the recent news is another example of Jill being in charge of the White House instead of Joe.

Jill Biden was America’s first woman President. pic.twitter.com/vdYP3tptDu — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 19, 2024

“Will his exit mark the end of the Democrat Party?” @GuntherEagleman wrote.