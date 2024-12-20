Quantcast
Thursday, December 19, 2024

Jill Biden Wants Joe Biden to ‘Burn Whole Thing Down’

'Will his exit mark the end of the Democrat Party?'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe and Jill Biden
Joe Biden and Jill Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported that Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, urged her husband to “burn the whole thing down,” referring to the entire globalist establishment that the Democratic Party mainly represents.

Among the most well-known people in the establishment are former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media and all of Washington DC with such misguided resentment that I can’t imagine she [isn’t] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment,” the Mail’s insider stated.

According to the insider, Jill wants to explicitly target Pelosi, who was responsible for pushing her husband out of the 2024 election race, calling him and demanding he quit in the hours before he withdrew on June 21.

Democratic mega-donor and attorney from Florida, John Morgan, also said that he thinks Joe forced Harris to replace him in the race as a way to rebel against the treason that Pelosi and Obama orchestrated.

“[Biden] basically had the palace coup from all directions, from George Clooney to Pelosi. I think he got pissed off [and] said, ‘F*** you,’ and gave us Harris,” Morgan said.

Both politicians allegedly didn’t want Harris to run.

“Pelosi had told her delegation that there would be a convention and a nominating process. And Barack Obama did not endorse [Harris] for five days,” Morgan added.

The Mail reported that Morgan had known Biden for decades and had attended a ‘thank you’ dinner for donors at the White House in November.

Conservatives became optimistic after hearing the recent news.

“Whatever [Jill] does to them will be well and mightily deserved, and one can only hope it will be creative and politically painful for them. As long as she’s around, she probably will take down that whole house of cards,” Monica Showalter of the American Thinker wrote. “What a legacy. Have at it, bozos.”

Fox News contributor Steve Cortes also said that the recent news is another example of Jill being in charge of the White House instead of Joe.

“Will his exit mark the end of the Democrat Party?” @GuntherEagleman wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nick Fuentes Releases Chilling Video of Would-Be Assassin Knocking on His Door
Next article
‘Money Laundering:’ Kamala Harris Lands $20M Book Deal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com