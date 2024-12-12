Crowd Bursts Out in Laughter as Jill Biden Openly Mocks Kamala Harris

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) A crowd burst out in laughter Wednesday as First Lady Jill Biden appeared to openly mock Vice President Kamala Harris’s infamous “joy” slogan.

In what appeared to be a swipe at the failed 2024 Democrat presidential candidate’s short-lived campaign to bring “joy” back into politics, Jill Biden pontificated with attitude on the “joy” of the holidays during a conference about women’s health research.

JILL, ED.D.: "I think we all need to feel joy now during this time." pic.twitter.com/AyOVrw7zZk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 11, 2024

The first lady encouraged attendees to direct their attention to her White House Christmas decorations—which notably looked like that of a circus—and to revel in the “joy” of the moment.

“So, I hope that you all feel that sense of, you know, peace and light, and that, uh… just for a moment when you leave here today that you feel, I don’t know. A little… a sense of joy,” she said, emphasizing her words with over-exaggerated gestures. “Because I think we all need, like… we all need to feel joy now.”

Kamala Harris is doubling down on the JOY pic.twitter.com/0tidgW5x6a — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 18, 2024

The audience laughed and Jill Biden knowingly blurted out, “You’re all reading into that!”

Jill Biden’s perceived anger toward Harris has appeared to have been brewing since President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid in July.

The first lady has publicly displayed her apparent frustration multiple times, such as when she wore a Republican-red pantsuit on Election Day.

Jill Biden leaves the polling station wearing RED, the colour of the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/LLov1FuqxK — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 5, 2024

Biden has also appeared to signify his own ire toward the vice president since stepping aside.

The Democrat president was all smiles when he hosted President-elect Donald Trump at the White House in November to discuss the transfer of power between administrations.

TODAY: President-elect Donald Trump sat down with Joe Biden for a White House meeting. BIDEN: “I look forward to having a smooth transition… welcome.” TRUMP: “Politics is tough, and in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today.” pic.twitter.com/ycsvkQ7glH — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 13, 2024

Since his visit to the Notre Dame Cathedral, Trump trolled Jill Biden over an image captured of the two political rivals in what appeared to be friendly discussions.

The first lady’s steamy gaze at the president-elect generated memes online, including a fragrance ad from Trump himself featuring the image.

When even your avowed enemies can't resist you … pic.twitter.com/iClb5AU6kS — Jerry Fuhrman (@jerryfuhrman22) December 9, 2024

“Jill was very nice. A great conversation!” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Wednesday, resurfacing the photo a second time.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.