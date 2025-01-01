Quantcast
Wednesday, January 1, 2025

CNN Host Hacks Up a Lung Drinking on New Year’s Eve

'By the way, you said you have a cough. I think I'm gonna get it because I'm going to be drinking out of your glass all day...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN special coverage co-host Andy Cohen nearly coughed up a lung Tuesday night while taking shots hosting the network’s New Years’ Eve broadcast from Times Square.

Video shows CNN host Anderson Cooper and Cohen holding shot glasses before they each downed shots live on air in New York City.

“Cheers,” Cohen said with a smile before ingesting the alcohol, which immediately prompted him to recoil with a scrunched up face as Cooper took his shot on a delay.

The Anderson Cooper 360 anchor swallowed his shot and paused before squirming, twitching and making several grossed-out mouth sounds. Cohen crouched down as he tried to recover, then sprung back up and revealed the two men shared shot glasses.

“By the way, you said you have a cough. I think I’m gonna get it because I’m going to be drinking out of your glass all day,” Cohen said to the previously COVID-conscious newscaster.

Cooper appeared to be in his own world as Cohen apologized for the troublesome shots. The CNN host commented, “That hurt,” before frantically wiping his hand on his co-host’s coat.

Cohen watched as Cooper continued to freak out, then he let out a hardy cough.

“Oh Lord,” Cooper said, watching Cohen struggle to stop coughing.

In a later segment from CNN’s New Years’ Eve coverage, comedian Ron Wood Jr. refused a tequila shot from Cooper and Cohen, saying “the last black man to drink on this network got fired.”

Cooper and Cohen chipperly approached Wood Jr., who was accompanied by Michael Ian Black and Amber Ruffin, and they both asked if the former Daily Show correspondent would like some alcohol. Wood Jr. referenced former CNN host Don Lemon in his refusal, adding that he would “just keep it with water right now.”

“Are you live-streaming on your Instagram? I love it,” an apparently inebriated Cohen said in response.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Inside Jill Biden’s Not-So-Secret ‘Frosty’ Feud with Kamala Harris
Next article
Trump Takes Final Questions of 2024 at MAGA’s New Year’s Eve Gala

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com