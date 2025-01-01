CNN Host Hacks Up a Lung Drinking on New Year’s Eve

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN special coverage co-host Andy Cohen nearly coughed up a lung Tuesday night while taking shots hosting the network’s New Years’ Eve broadcast from Times Square.

Video shows CNN host Anderson Cooper and Cohen holding shot glasses before they each downed shots live on air in New York City.

“Cheers,” Cohen said with a smile before ingesting the alcohol, which immediately prompted him to recoil with a scrunched up face as Cooper took his shot on a delay.

The Anderson Cooper 360 anchor swallowed his shot and paused before squirming, twitching and making several grossed-out mouth sounds. Cohen crouched down as he tried to recover, then sprung back up and revealed the two men shared shot glasses.

“By the way, you said you have a cough. I think I’m gonna get it because I’m going to be drinking out of your glass all day,” Cohen said to the previously COVID-conscious newscaster.

Cooper appeared to be in his own world as Cohen apologized for the troublesome shots. The CNN host commented, “That hurt,” before frantically wiping his hand on his co-host’s coat.

Cohen watched as Cooper continued to freak out, then he let out a hardy cough.

“Oh Lord,” Cooper said, watching Cohen struggle to stop coughing.

In a later segment from CNN’s New Years’ Eve coverage, comedian Ron Wood Jr. refused a tequila shot from Cooper and Cohen, saying “the last black man to drink on this network got fired.”

Roy Wood Jr. refused tequila shot on #CNNNYE: "The Last Black Man To Drink On This Network Got Fired" pic.twitter.com/X9DeQG5gPm — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 1, 2025

Cooper and Cohen chipperly approached Wood Jr., who was accompanied by Michael Ian Black and Amber Ruffin, and they both asked if the former Daily Show correspondent would like some alcohol. Wood Jr. referenced former CNN host Don Lemon in his refusal, adding that he would “just keep it with water right now.”

“Are you live-streaming on your Instagram? I love it,” an apparently inebriated Cohen said in response.